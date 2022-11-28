OREGON CITY — Tori Hollingshead scored a layup with 0.9 seconds left, giving the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team a thrilling 63-62 win over Clackamas Sunday during the final day of the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational.
The Riverhawks improved to 4-0 on the season.
Mia Martineau, the daughter of Clackamas coach Jim Martineau — a Sutherlin High school graduate — converted three free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining to push the Cougars (2-2) in front 62-61.
Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin called a 30-second timeout to advance the ball to the frontcourt and set up a play. Jalen Robles inbounded and passed to Hollingshead inside, who scored to get UCC the lead and was fouled on the play. Hollingshead missed the foul shot, and Clackamas rebounded and wasn't able to get a shot off.
"This game was a good measuring stick to see where we're at compared to last year," Stricklin said. "It was an exciting final five minutes. Both teams know what each other's strengths are and worked hard on defense."
Hollingshead finished with a double-double, getting 16 points and 18 rebounds and blocking three shots. Robles had 12 points and three steals, including a 3-pointer which gave the Riverhawks a 61-59 advantage with 2:40 remaining.
Delfina Misiuna added seven points and eight rebounds, while Sierra Fitzhugh contributed nine points with three treys for Umpqua.
Mia Martineau led Clackamas with 12 points, Rian Porter scored 11 and Kylie Fernstrom chipped in 10.
The 'Hawks were outscored 25-8 in the third quarter and entered the fourth trailing 51-44.
Umpqua is scheduled to host the University of Oregon Club Team at 2 p.m. Saturday in a nonleague contest.
