WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team played a dominant first half and a poor second half.
But it still added up to a 77-63 win over Portland on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at the UCC gym.
Audrey Miller led the fourth-ranked Riverhawks (12-3, 1-2 South) with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Rachel Noyce scored all 14 of her points in the second quarter, while Delfina Misiuna scored nine of her 14 in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds.
Jalen Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, contributed 11 points and six rebounds in the victory.
Umpqua led 49-21 at halftime, but was sloppy over the last two quarters. The Riverhawks finished with 28 points, 18 turnovers and 14 fouls during the final 20 minutes of play.
“That’s exactly what the two last games have looked like — is that second half,” UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. “Way too many fouls and turnovers ... completely forgetting everything we’ve been working on.
“The first half was great. We did everything exactly how we wanted to do it. We lost the second half by 14 points, and it was two different teams out there.”
Miller, a former Santiam Christian High School standout who transferred to UCC from Lewis-Clark State College, got the Riverhawks going early offensively.
She hit four 3-pointers in the opening 3 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and finished with five triples and 15 points in the first half. Umpqua had eight of its 10 treys in the first half, with Robles, Leiani Tonga and Shielteal Watah also converting from beyond the arc.
“I haven’t been having good shooting games, but it was good to be on our home court and taking advantage of it,” Miller said. “It gave me a confidence boost.”
“Tonight, that’s who she is,” Stricklin said. “We’ve been waiting to see that because it changes everything we do. Audrey was feeling it and it would be nice if that happened all the time.”
Noyce sparked UCC with six baskets and two free throws in the second period as the Riverhawks led by as many as 31 points.
“That’s what we need to do. You need to have a balance, and be able to score inside and outside,” Stricklin said. “We hit enough outside shots early, so the inside was open. Rachel gave us a lift and I thought Jalen played well. We need some scoring from her and she was looking for it tonight.”
Umpqua finished with a 51-25 advantage on the boards, with Brook Stookey collecting 10 rebounds. The ‘Hawks were credited with 20 assists, led by Tonga with six.
JaLay Harris-Burns scored 20 points for the Panthers (5-9, 0-4), who shot 32% from the field but did score 20 points from the charity stripe.
Umpqua is scheduled to host Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
PORTLAND (63) — JaLay Harris-Burns 5-10 9-14 20, Haas 1-4 1-2 3, Cabigon 4-9 0-0 8, Aughterson 6-13 1-3 13, Gunnell 0-2 0-0 0, Llamas 0-1 0-0 0, Baldonado 0-1 0-0 0, Powers 0-3 0-0 0, Fortin 4-13 0-0 10, Hicks 0-4 5-6 5, Jeffreys 0-3 4-4 4. Totals 20-63 20-29 63.
UMPQUA (77) — Audrey Miller 8-17 0-0 22, Robles 4-10 1-3 11, Stookey 2-5 0-0 4, Tonga 2-8 0-0 5, Misiuna 5-8 4-5 14, Nelzen 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0, Ramon 0-4 0-0 0, Fitzhugh 0-0 0-0 0, Watah 1-3 0-0 3, Noyce 6-9 2-2 14, Sowell 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-68 7-10 77.
PCC 9 12 24 18 — 63
UCC 27 22 15 13 — 77
3-Point Goals — PCC 3-15 (Harris-Burns 1-2, Aughterson 0-1, Gunnell 0-1, Llamas 0-1, Baldonado 0-1, Powers 0-1, Fortin 2-5, Jeffreys 0-3), UCC 10-30 (Miller 6-13, Robles 2-8, Tonga 1-4, Elliott 0-1, Ramon 0-2, Watah 1-2). Total Fouls — PCC 9, UCC 26. Fouled Out — Tonga, Noyce. Rebounds — PCC 25 (Jeffreys 6), UCC 51 (Stookey 10). Assists — PCC 4 (Aughterson 2), UCC 20 (Tonga 6). Turnovers — PCC 16, UCC 27.
