EUGENE — Fallon Hanson had 17 points and five assists for the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team in its 80-44 loss to Lane on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
Gracie Anderson added a season-high 15 points and six rebounds for the Riverhawks (6-7), who had six players available. UCC committed 25 turnovers and shot 34% from the field.
Bella Hamel led the Titans (11-1), posting a double-double with 37 points and 18 rebounds. Lane outscored Umpqua 21-6 in the second quarter to take control.
UMPQUA (44) — Fallon Hanson 7-15 0-0 17, Robles 0-5 0-0 0, Anderson 5-9 4-4 15, Tonga 2-7 0-2 5, Misiuna 2-8 0-0 4, Collier 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 17-50 4-6. 44.
LANE (80) — Bella Hamel 15-26 1-2 37, McAninch 2-8 3-5 7, Ball 1-1 0-0 2, Bertsch 2-4 0-0 4, Scheppele 1-6 4-4 6, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 5-8 3-4 13, Skinner 1-2 0-2 3, Henry 2-6 0-0 4, Ogden 2-5 0-0 4, Sorenson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 11-17 80.
UCC;15;6;5;18;—;44
LCC;21;21;20;18;—;80
3-Point Shots — UCC 6-33 (Hanson 3-11, Robles 0-4, Anderson 1-4, Tonga 1-5, Misiuna 0-3, Collier 1-6), LCC 7-18 (McAninch 0-1, Bertsch 0-2, Hamel 6-9, Scheppele 0-2, Rivera 0-1, Skinner 1-1, Henry 0-2). Total Fouls — UCC 14, LCC 12. Rebounds — UCC 31 (Misiuna 7), LCC 42 (Hamel 18). Assists — UCC 11 (Hanson 5), LCC 20 (McAninch 11). Turnovers — UCC 25, LCC 10.
