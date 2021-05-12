WINCHESTER — There's no way around it — the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team had a bad night on the court Wednesday.
The Riverhawks suffered a 51-point loss to Lane, dropping a 94-43 decision in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in the UCC gym.
The Titans improved to 10-1 overall, while Umpqua fell to 6-6.
"They beat us every way imaginable — offense, defense, transition and rebounding," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "I thought we were fairly well prepared, but obviously we weren't. I need to do a better job getting us ready to play."
Umpqua shot 31% from the field, 20% from 3-point range and 44% from the free-throw line. Fallon Hanson and Sydnei Collier both scored 10 points for the Riverhawks, Gracie Anderson had nine and Delfina Misiuna contributed six points and seven rebounds.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to play at Lane Saturday.
