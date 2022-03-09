WINCHESTER — It was a performance by the Riverhawks they're going to want to forget.
"We were unrecognizable," Umpqua Community College women's basketball coach Dave Stricklin said glumly.
Umpqua was poor in all phases and paid for it Wednesday night, losing 65-58 to Linn-Benton in its final home game of the regular season.
The Riverhawks (17-8, 9-6 South Region) fell into tie with Portland (16-11, 9-6) for third place in the league standings, but do hold the tiebreaker with the Panthers. UCC can lock up the South's No. 3 seed for the NWAC tournament with a victory at seventh-place Clark (8-18, 4-11) Saturday.
Kathleen Hale converted three of four free throws in the last 15 seconds to clinch the win for the Roadrunners (15-11, 7-9), who were playing their last game of the season and avenged a 14-point loss to the Riverhawks in Albany on Feb. 9.
Umpqua never could get untracked offensively, shooting 42% (22-for-53) from the field, 20% (3-for-15) from 3-point range and 52% (11-for-21) from the free-throw line. The Riverhawks committed 20 turnovers and only finished with 28 rebounds, well below their season average.
Linn-Benton, meanwhile, connected on 56% of its field-goal attempts and outscored UCC in three of the four quarters. LBCC overcame 21 turnovers.
Brooklyn Hankwitz led the Roadrunners, going 7-for-7 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe en route to 20 points. Hale finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Sabrina Albee scored 14.
"I'm kind of stunned, to tell you the truth," Stricklin said. "I'm guessing we played harder and better the first game of the year back in November. The disappointing thing to me is it's not so much the result. We played exactly how we practiced yesterday and today ... we haven't gone hard and gotten after it.
"You have to hand it to Linn-Benton. This was their last game ... they're not making the playoffs, but this was their playoffs. We didn't deserve to win and made too many mistakes."
Shielteal Watah came off the bench and was Umpqua's top scorer with 22 points, 10 coming in the second quarter. Watah hit three 3-pointers and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Delfina Misiuna contributed 15 points, while Victoria Hollingshead had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Riverhawks. Hollingshead scored seven in the fourth period.
UCC guard Jalen Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, agreed the Riverhawks weren't ready to play.
"They were more prepared for us than we were for them," said Robles, who made five assists and three steals. "They were ready to win. We played exactly like we have been (in practice), and it's been terrible. That's what it looked like tonight.
"We just didn't execute what we were supposed to and nothing was going for us. I think we learned a lot about how we have to get after it, and have to focus all the time."
Certainly a painful lesson learned for the 'Hawks.
LINN-BENTON (65) — Brooklynn Hankwitz 7-7 6-7 20, Parks 0-2 0-0 0, Albee 6-11 0-0 14, Ayers 3-4 0-0 6, Hale 5-11 6-9 16, Reolon 1-1 2-4 4, Barbee 1-3 1-2 3, Krebs 0-0 0-2 0, Davidson 1-3 0-0 2, Welch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 15-24 65.
UMPQUA (58) — Shielteal Watah 8-16 3-4 22, Ramon 0-3 0-0 0, Fitzhugh 0-3 0-0 0, Hollingshead 4-9 4-10 12, Robles 0-4 2-3 2, Misiuna 7-11 1-2 15, Nelzen 2-2 0-0 4, Amian 1-3 0-0 2, Sowell 0-0 1-2 1, Swallow 0-0 0-0 0, Tonga 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 11-21 58.
LBCC;16;15;15;19;—;65
Umpqua;10;19;13;16;—;58
3-Point Goals — LBCC 2-5 (Albee 2-5), UCC 3-15 (Ramon 0-2, Fitzhugh 0-2, Robles 0-4, Watah 3-7). Total Fouls — LBCC 16, UCC 21. Rebounds — LBCC 27 (Hale 9), UCC 28 (Watah 8). Assists — LBCC 8 (Parks 6), UCC 13 (Robles 5). Turnovers — LBCC 21, UCC 20.
