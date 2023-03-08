A strong third quarter got the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team the lead and Audrey Miller took care of business at the free-throw line over the last 10 minutes on Wednesday.
Miller scored a career-high 25 points — going 8-for-8 at the charity stripe in the final 28 seconds — as the No. 5-ranked Riverhawks defeated No. 7 Shoreline 78-71 in a Sweet 16 game of the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at Columbia Basin College's Holden Court in Pasco, Washington.
UCC (24-5) advanced to an Elite Game against No. 4 Columbia Basin (21-5) at 4 p.m. Thursday.
"I couldn't be happier for the girls," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "Our zone defense made the difference in the third quarter and we were able to get our fastbreak going.
"We needed something from the outside to stretch out their defense, and Audrey stepped it up. That's the best game she's played all year."
Miller, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard out of Santiam Christian High School near Corvallis, hit four of her five 3-point field goals in the first half and converted all 10 of her foul shots in the contest.
"We needed more movement on offense and went with four guards for most of the game," Stricklin said. "Our guards (Miller, Amaia Ramon, Shielteal Watah and Jalen Robles) did a great job of rebounding."
Umpqua trailed 41-34 at halftime, but outscored the Dolphins 22-10 in the third quarter and didn't relinquish the lead in the fourth.
Tori Hollingshead posted her 19th double-double of the season for the 'Hawks, getting 22 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Watah contributed 12 points, six boards and three assists, Ramon had eight points, six rebounds and two steals, and Robles added eight points, six rebounds and two steals off the bench.
UCC shot 40% (23-for-57) from the field, 33% (8-for-24) from 3-point range and 65% (24-for-37) from the foul line. Shoreline finished 34% (26-for-77) from the field and was outrebounded 43-35.
Taylor Eldredge led the Dolphins (19-9) with 19 points and Leiah Naeata had 14 points. Aloha Akaka, Shoreline's top scorer at 17.8 points a game, was held to 10 points and Stricklin credited Watah for a strong defensive effort.
In another Sweet 16 game Wednesday involving a South Region team, No. 2 Clackamas eliminated Skagit Valley, 87-78.
UMPQUA (78) — Audrey Miller 5-16 10-10 25, Ramon 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingshead 9-19 4-11 22, Watah 4-10 3-4 12, Tonga 1-1 0-2 2, Fitzhugh 0-0 1-2 1, Robles 1-5 6-8 8, Stookey 0-0 0-0 0, Sowell 0-0 0-0 0, Misiuna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 24-37 78.
SHORELINE (71) — Taylor Eldredge 7-12 4-5 19, Browning 3-14 4-5 11, Altaha 0-3 0-0 0, Akaka 5-15 0-0 10, Notoa 0-1 1-2 1, Dammel 0-0 0-0 0, Pease 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 0-3 2-4 2, Naeata 4-15 4-4 14, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-77 15-20 71.
Umpqua;17;17;22;22;—;78
Shoreline;22;19;10;20;—;71
3-Point Goals — UCC 8-24 (Ramon 2-4, Miller 5-11, Watah 1-5, Robles 0-4), Shoreline 4-13 (Browning 1-3, Akaka 0-1, Eldredge 1-2, Williams 0-1, Naeata 2-6). Total Fouls — UCC 17, Shoreline 30. Fouled Out — Akaka, Eldredge. Rebounds — UCC 43 (Hollingshead 14), Shoreline 35 (Akaka 9). Assists — UCC 10 (Watah 3), Shoreline 7 (Browning 4). Turnovers — UCC 21, Shoreline 11.
