EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team played top-ranked Lane even in the first quarter, but the Titans outscored the No. 5 Riverhawks by 22 over the last three periods to take a 78-56 victory in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Wednesday night.
The Titans (27-1, 14-1 South) clinched at least a share of the league championship. The Riverhawks (21-5, 10-4) are in third, but need to win their last two league contests to finish ahead of No. 8 Linn-Benton (21-6, 11-5).
Sierra Scheppele scored 19 points for Lane, hitting three 3-pointers. Toni Coleman contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Bella Hamel added 12 points, seven boards and three assists.
None of Umpqua's starters scored in double figures. Jalen Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, came off the bench for 11 points with three treys.
Brook Stookey scored nine points and Delfina Misiuna had eight points and 10 rebounds. Tori Hollingshead finished well below her scoring average with four points, but grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots before fouling out.
UCC shot 40% from the field and made 20 turnovers.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to make up a game in Gresham Friday against Mt. Hood. Umpqua ends the regular season Saturday at home against Clark.
