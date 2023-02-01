WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team was in position to upset top-ranked and unbeaten Lane after three quarters of play on Wednesday night.
Both clubs struggled with their shooting up to that point, with the Titans clinging to a 49-48 lead.
But Lane capitalized on some Umpqua breakdowns in the last 10 minutes, shooting 60% (9-for-15) from the field and converting all four of its free throws en route to a 73-63 win in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at the UCC gym.
The loss dropped the No. 7 Riverhawks (16-4, 5-3 South) into fourth place in the league standings. Lane (21-0, 8-0) remained one game in front of No. 3 Clackamas (15-4, 7-1) in first.
"Definitely a frustrating loss," said UCC sophomore post Tori Hollingshead, who was outstanding in defeat with 23 points, 20 rebounds and two blocked shots. "I thought they were beatable, thought we had them.
"Our heads weren't in the game (in the fourth quarter). Our defense wasn't as strong. We laid off them too much and they started scoring."
The Titans got big second halves from Bella Hamel and Sarah Ball.
Hamel — who has committed to play for the University of Oregon next year — scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Ball added 10 points over the last two quarters.
Hamel, Lane's leading scorer, was a non-factor in the first half, missing all seven of her shots and managing just two free throws.
Lightning-quick guard Toni Coleman led Lane with 17 points and four assists, 15 points coming in the first half. Morgan Cooper was the fourth Lane player in double figures with 12 points. The Titans were excellent at the charity stripe, though, faring 89% (17-for-19).
UCC coach Dave Stricklin was disappointed his team wasn't able to put the Titans, who missed 20 of 24 shots in the first quarter, in a bigger hole early.
"Both teams had a few easy games coming into this one. We haven't had to play hard the last couple of weeks, so I think the intensity level was different for both teams in the beginning," Stricklin said.
"We didn't take advantage of them missing a lot of shots in the first quarter. We had too many turnovers ... we had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and 10 the rest of the game, and we could've been up 10 or 12 at the end of the quarter."
A basket by Ball with 3:50 left in the third period gave the Titans their biggest lead at 73-57 and put the contest out of reach.
"I was extremely happy (with our defense) the first three quarters, but they got loose in the fourth quarter," Stricklin said.
Hollingshead posted her second 20-20 double-double of the season, scoring 14 points in the second half. Jalen Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, was the other Riverhawk in double figures with 10 points.
"She was big time," Stricklin said of Hollingshead. "She was by far the best player on the floor tonight."
The Riverhawks finished 41% (23-for-56) from the field, including 24% (5-for-21) from 3-point range.
"We had some scoring from the point and inside, but didn't have any scoring from the wings," Stricklin said. "They had scoring from the point and a little inside, and didn't have a bunch of scoring from the wing until Bella (Hamel) in the second half. That was the difference."
Umpqua will begin the second round of league play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Clackamas. The Cougars defeated the Riverhawks 67-64 on Jan. 4 in Oregon City.
LANE (73) — Toni Coleman 6-15 4-5 17, Cooper 3-6 5-5 12, Daniels 0-1 4-4 4, Hamel 4-17 2-3 13, Scheppele 3-11 0-0 8, Powers 0-4 0-0 0, Dahlin 2-3 0-0 5, Ball 6-14 2-2 14, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 17-19 73.
UMPQUA (63) — Tori Hollingshead 9-16 4-6 23, Elliott 2-5 1-2 6, Ramon 2-5 0-0 5, Miller 2-8 2-2 7, Stookey 0-3 0-0 0, Nelzen 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzhugh 0-1 0-0 0, Watah 3-10 2-2 8, Robles 3-5 3-5 10, Tonga 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 12-17 63.
Lane;12;24;13;24;—;73
Umpqua;14;18;16;15;—;63
3-Point Goals — LCC 8-21 (Coleman 1-2, Cooper 1-2, Hamel 3-7, Scheppele 2-5, Powers 0-3, Dahlin 1-1, Adams 0-1), UCC 5-21 (Elliott 1-3, Ramon 1-4, Miller 1-5, Hollingshead 1-1, Fitzhugh 0-1, Watah 0-4, Robles 1-2, Tonga 0-1). Total Fouls — LCC 16, UCC 16. Rebounds — LCC 35 (Hamel 11), UCC 43 (Hollingshead 20). Assists — LCC 11 (Coleman 4), UCC 12 (Ramon 3). Turnovers — LCC 9, UCC 20.
