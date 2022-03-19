EVERETT, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team needed a lot to go right in order for the Riverhawks to have a chance at upsetting No. 2-ranked Lower Columbia on Saturday afternoon.
Thirty-six turnovers and 39% field-goal shooting didn't help UCC.
The Red Devils ended the Riverhawks' season with a 60-49 victory in a Sweet 16 game of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament at Everett Community College.
Jodi Noyes scored 16 points for Lower Columbia (23-1), which won its 13th straight game. The Devils will face No. 7 Whatcom, a 61-51 winner over No. 8 Wenatchee Valley, at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Elite 8.
Umpqua, the No. 4 seed from the South Region, finished 17-10 overall.
Lower Columbia, the top defensive team in the NWAC, struggled with its shooting against the 'Hawks. The Devils fared 33% from the field and 45% from the free-throw line. UCC, the top rebounding club in the NWAC, outrebounded L.C. 42-32.
Danica Schmidt had a double-double for Lower Columbia with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals. The Devils scored 32 points off UCC turnovers.
Shielteal Watah came off the bench to lead Umpqua with 17 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Watah also grabbed six rebounds and made three assists.
Tori Hollingshead had eight points, 10 boards and three blocks for the Riverhawks, who trailed 35-30 at halftime. Eliza Swallow contributed nine points off the bench and Delfina Misiuna grabbed nine rebounds.
Every player on Umpqua's all-freshman team can return next year.
