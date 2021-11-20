WINCHESTER — Dave Stricklin's short-handed Umpqua Community College women's basketball team played its first official game on Saturday afternoon, opening the 2021-22 season against the University of Oregon Club Team in the UCC gym.
The Ducks hung around for three quarters, but the Riverhawks outscored the visitors 20-4 over the last 10 minutes to take a 76-61 victory.
Stricklin was missing four players with injuries, including Leiani Tonga, who's one of UCC's top posts.
"They (the Ducks) were pretty good, and as it turns out it was a great season opener," Stricklin said. "We got some experience, and it got down to crunch time we had to cut down mistakes. We did a great job in the fourth quarter, all things considering."
Delfina Misiuna led Umpqua 22 points, 10 coming in the first quarter. The left-hander hit 11 of 15 shots and grabbed five rebounds.
"I'm happy with the win, but I feel we can pick it up faster and change the game by the first quarter," Misiuna said. "The first half was kind of hard for us, but I'm happy we were able to keep it up and finish the game well. We still need to work on a few things."
The Riverhawks trailed 57-56 entering the final period, but put together a pair of 10-0 runs.
Amaia Ramon fueled the second surge with six points — converting one of two free throws, hitting a 3-pointer and adding a two-point basket as UCC hiked its advantage to 72-61 with 2:16 left in the contest.
Hannah Nelzen contributed eight points, seven rebounds and three steals for Umpqua. Shielteal Watah had eight points in the third quarter, former Roseburg High standout Jalen Robles added eight points, seven assists and three steals, and Eliza Swallow contributed seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
"We have two post players who are hurt right now, and we've been working for two months on rotations," Stricklin said. "Now we're asking other people to play inside who haven't played inside at all. The big thing is we need to get those girls back healthy."
The Riverhawks shot 49% from the field and 64% from the free-throw line and outrebounded Oregon 45-20.
Maddy Perring led the Ducks with 16 points and seven rebounds. UO shot 38% from the field and 19% from beyond the arc.
Umpqua is scheduled to play in the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational in Oregon City next weekend.
UO CLUB TEAM (61) — Maddy Perring 8-16 0-0 16, Watson 2-5 0-0 5, Marquez 3-6 0-0 7, Madore 1-8 0-0 2, Good 2-5 1-2 5, Baker 4-7 0-2 9, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Bonilla 0-4 0-0 0, Hanley 2-11 2-2 8, Seah 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 26-69 4-8 61.
UMPQUA (76) — Delfina Misiuna 11-15 0-0 22, Nelzen 4-8 0-0 8, Marocci 2-5 2-2 6, Watah 2-8 3-3 8, Robles 4-6 0-0 8, Ramon 2-5 1-2 6, Amian 2-5 1-2 6, McDonald 1-2 0-0 2, Sowell 1-3 1-2 3, Swallow 3-7 1-3 7. Totals 32-65 9-14 76.
UO Club;19;17;21;4;—;61
Umpqua;22;14;20;20;—;76
3-Point Shots — UO 5-27 (Watson 1-2, Marquez 1-3, Madore 0-5, Good 0-1, Baker 1-1, Chambers 0-1, Bonilla 0-4, Hanly 2-9, Seah 0-1), UCC 3-12 (Nelsen 0-2, Watah 1-2, Robles 0-1, Ramon 1-3, Amian 1-1, McDonald 0-1, Sowell 0-1). Total Fouls — UO 16, UCC 13. Rebounds — UO 20 (Perring 7), UCC 45 (Watah 9). Assists — UO 11 (Marquez 3), UCC 14 (Robles 7). Turnovers — UO 15, UCC 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.