ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team had a bounce-back performance against Linn-Benton on Saturday afternoon.
The Riverhawks, who lost by 22 to the Roadrunners on Wednesday night in Winchester, got 27 points from sophomore guard Fallon Hanson in a 70-67 South Region victory at LBCC.
Sydnei Collier added 20 points for Umpqua (1-2), which trailed 21-7 after one quarter. The Riverhawks rallied in the second period, outscoring Linn-Benton (2-1) by 14 to make it a 32-32 tie at halftime.
UCC shot only 39 percent from the field, but converted 83 percent (29-for-35) of its free-throw attempts. Hanson was 10 of 12 and Jalen Robles 8 of 10 at the charity stripe.
Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, finished with a career-high 14 points. The Riverhawks outrebounded LBCC, 41-26. Collier led the way with 12 rebounds and Leiani Tonga grabbed 11.
Grace Gaither was the top scorer for the Roadrunners with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
Umpqua is scheduled to host Clackamas on Wednesday.
UMPQUA (70) — Fallon Hanson 7-10 10-12 27, Collier 7-17 4-5 20, Robles 2-3 8-10 14, Tonga 1-9 2-2 4, Misiuna 0-0 4-4 4, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Colon 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 17-44 29-35 70.
LINN-BENTON (67) — Grace Gaither 7-18 0-2 19, Ensign 3-7 4-4 12, Hankwitz 3-11 0-0 6, Chavez 7-13 2-6 16, Killion 2-5 0-0 4, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Parks 1-7 2-3 4, Barbee 1-1 0-0 2, O'Brien 1-3 0-0 2, West 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 8-15 67.
UCC;7;25;23;15;—;70
LBCC;21;11;13;22;—;67
3-Point Shots — UCC 7-18 (Hanson 3-6, Collier 2-5, Robles 2-3, Tonga 0-4), LBCC 7-26 (Gaither 5-11, Ensign 2-6, Hankwitz 0-3, Chavez 0-4, Killion 0-1, O'Brien 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 15, LBCC 24. Rebounds — UCC 41 (Collier 12), LBCC 26 (Parks 6). Assists — UCC 8 (Collier, Robles, Colon 2), LBCC 9 (Gaither 4). Turnovers — UCC 11, LBCC 7.
