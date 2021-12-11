CENTRALIA, Wash. — Valerie Bell scored 24 points and the Shoreline women's basketball team whipped cold-shooting Umpqua 97-60 on Friday in the first round of the Blazer Classic.

The Riverhawks (3-2) shot 26% from the field, including 11% from beyond the arc.

Aloha Akaka added 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Dolphins (5-1), who outscored Umpqua 35-12 in the third quarter.

Shielteal Watah led UCC with 19 points, converting 10 of 14 free throws. Delphina Misiuna had nine points and six rebounds, and Leiani Tonga grabbed 10 boards.

UMPQUA (60) — Shielteal Watah 4-13 10-14 19, Amian 3-8 0-0 6, Robles 1-8 5-6 8, Sowell 0-2 1-2 1, Misiuna 2-6 5-8 9, Flores 0-0 1-2 1, Nelzen 0-2 0-0 0, Marocci 0-0 0-0 0, Ramon 0-3 0-0 0, Hollingshead 2-5 1-2 5, Swallow 2-4 5-8 9, Tonga 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 15-57 28-42 60.

SHORELINE (97) — Valerie Bell 8-17 5-7 19, Ituila 2-10 0-0 4, Browning 4-7 5-6 13, Akaka 7-14 5-5 19, Peace 3-7 0-0 6, Moananu 2-4 0-0 4, Villamor 2-4 0-0 5, Perez 1-2 0-0 2, Altaha 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 8-16 0-1 18. Totals 38-83 15-19 97.

Umpqua;13;16;12;19;—;60

Shoreline;22;17;35;23;—;97

3-Point Shots — UCC 2-18 (Watah 1-6, Amian 0-2, Robles 1-6, Nelzen 0-2, Ramon 0-1, Tonga 0-1), Shoreline 6-26 (Ituila 0-3, Bell 3-9, Akaka 0-3, Peace 0-1, Moananu 0-1, Villamor 1-3, Miller 2-6). Total Fouls — UCC 18, Shoreline 28. Fouled Out — Peace. Rebounds — UCC 47 (Tonga 10), Shoreline 56 (Ituila 8). Assists — UCC 5 (Robles 2), Shoreline 22 (Ituila, Akaka 7). Turnovers — UCC 16, Shoreline 11.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.