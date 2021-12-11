Shoreline routs Umpqua 97-60 in Blazer Classic TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CENTRALIA, Wash. — Valerie Bell scored 24 points and the Shoreline women's basketball team whipped cold-shooting Umpqua 97-60 on Friday in the first round of the Blazer Classic.The Riverhawks (3-2) shot 26% from the field, including 11% from beyond the arc.Aloha Akaka added 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Dolphins (5-1), who outscored Umpqua 35-12 in the third quarter.Shielteal Watah led UCC with 19 points, converting 10 of 14 free throws. Delphina Misiuna had nine points and six rebounds, and Leiani Tonga grabbed 10 boards. UMPQUA (60) — Shielteal Watah 4-13 10-14 19, Amian 3-8 0-0 6, Robles 1-8 5-6 8, Sowell 0-2 1-2 1, Misiuna 2-6 5-8 9, Flores 0-0 1-2 1, Nelzen 0-2 0-0 0, Marocci 0-0 0-0 0, Ramon 0-3 0-0 0, Hollingshead 2-5 1-2 5, Swallow 2-4 5-8 9, Tonga 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 15-57 28-42 60.SHORELINE (97) — Valerie Bell 8-17 5-7 19, Ituila 2-10 0-0 4, Browning 4-7 5-6 13, Akaka 7-14 5-5 19, Peace 3-7 0-0 6, Moananu 2-4 0-0 4, Villamor 2-4 0-0 5, Perez 1-2 0-0 2, Altaha 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 8-16 0-1 18. Totals 38-83 15-19 97.Umpqua;13;16;12;19;—;60Shoreline;22;17;35;23;—;973-Point Shots — UCC 2-18 (Watah 1-6, Amian 0-2, Robles 1-6, Nelzen 0-2, Ramon 0-1, Tonga 0-1), Shoreline 6-26 (Ituila 0-3, Bell 3-9, Akaka 0-3, Peace 0-1, Moananu 0-1, Villamor 1-3, Miller 2-6). Total Fouls — UCC 18, Shoreline 28. Fouled Out — Peace. Rebounds — UCC 47 (Tonga 10), Shoreline 56 (Ituila 8). Assists — UCC 5 (Robles 2), Shoreline 22 (Ituila, Akaka 7). Turnovers — UCC 16, Shoreline 11. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Umpqua Shoreline Sport Basketball Rebound Shooting Classic Basketball Team Shielteal Watah Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone New pharmacy opens in Myrtle Creek DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Winston man arrested in connection with Thursday's fatal crash near Winston Omicron and Travel: So, Now Do I Need Trip Insurance? Your Face Is, or Will Be, Your Boarding Pass Optimism aplenty as Roseburg swimmers start high school season Shoreline routs Umpqua 97-60 in Blazer Classic Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.