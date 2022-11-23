WINCHESTER — “Cautiously optimistic” is among the sentiments Dave Stricklin carries when talking about the 2022-23 Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team.
After losing in the first round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament and finishing 17-10 overall last year with an all-freshman cast, the experience factor flip-flops for the Riverhawks this season.
Umpqua returns nine sophomores and added five freshmen to the mix. The Riverhawks opened their season last Friday in Eugene with a 71-46 nonleague victory over the University of Oregon Club Team.
UCC believes it’s capable of challenging Lane and Clackamas for the top spot in the South Region. Four South teams were ranked in the NWAC preseason coaches poll — Lane at No. 3, Clackamas at No. 4, Umpqua at No. 6 and Portland at No. 10.
“We won’t know the answers for a couple of weeks when we’re playing other people,” said Stricklin, who’s beginning his 28th season as Umpqua’s head coach. “But it’s a great group to work with. This team is extremely close, and there’s continuity here we didn’t have last year.
“Practices are easier. Everybody knows the routine and what the expectations are. It’s easier for the newcomers to get a visual example of how things are supposed to be done.”
The Riverhawks have six players back who started 13 games or more last season.
Tori Hollingshead, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward from Orem, Utah, was a first-team all-league selection and made the All-Defensive Team. She averaged 14.7 points, 11 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game for the season.
Delfina Misiuna, a 6-2 sophomore left-handed post from Bydgoszcz, Poland, averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. Sophomore guard Shielteal Watah (Klamath Falls) averaged 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds, and sophomore point guard Jalen Robles (Roseburg) averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 assists.
Robles is a third-year sophomore along with Misiuna and forward Leiani Tonga (St. George, Utah). Tonga averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.
“I feel we have a good shot this year. We’re definitely more motivated, especially how things ended last year,” Hollingshead said. “We’re way more confident and experienced, and know what’s needed to win. We’re way ahead of last year.”
“Experience is definitely on our side,” Robles said. “Everyone is feeling pretty good about this season. We’re just playing a lot better. We’re playing together more because we know what we’re going to do. We’re shooting better and I think we’ll have a way better inside-out game.”
The other sophomores are 5-7 guard Hannah Nelzen (Molalla), 5-7 guard Amaia Ramon (Ridgecrest, California), 5-8 guard Sierra Fitzhugh (Brookings) and 5-10 forward Sarah Sowell (Conroe, Texas).
The freshman class consists of 5-6 guard Tessa Elliott (Needville, Texas), 5-10 guard Audrey Miller (Corvallis), 5-11 forward Rachel Noyce (Heber City, Utah), 5-9 guard Male’ata Polamalu (Douglas High School in Winston) and 6-1 forward Brook Stookey (Bolivar, Ohio).
Polamalu is currently sidelined with a foot injury and is expected to redshirt this season. Miller, who played and Lewis-Clark State last year, won’t make her season debut until sometime in December due to transfer rules.
“(Miller and Elliott) are very good shooters,” Stricklin said. “The freshmen run well and are athletic. Our biggest improvement is our outside shooting will be much better than last year.”
The Riverhawks will compete in the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational this weekend in Oregon City, beginning with Southwestern Oregon Friday evening. UCC plays Pierce Saturday and meets Clackamas Sunday.
Umpqua begins South Region play on Jan. 4 at Clackamas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.