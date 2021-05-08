WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team combined balanced offense with stingy defense as it handed Mt. Hood of Gresham a 58-43 loss on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in the UCC gym.
Sydnei Collier led the Riverhawks (6-5) with 14 points. Gracie Anderson posted a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds, Fallon Hanson had 12 points, Jalen Robles contributed 10 points and Delfina Misiuna chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
UCC made six 3-pointers in the contest. Anderson grabbed six offensive rebounds. The Saints (0-4) only managed five points in the fourth quarter.
"Gracie's rebounding was the difference in the game," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "She got six of our nine offensive rebounds and we scored on five of them."
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Lane at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
