Umpqua Community College forward Jake Estep (4) puts up a shot inside against Pierce College in a game earlier this season in Winchester. The Riverhawks will host Portland Saturday in a South Region game.
WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will play their first Northwest Athletic Conference South Region home games of the season on Saturday when the Portland Panthers come to town.
The fourth-ranked UCC women (11-3, 0-2 South) dropped road games to No. 5 Clackamas and No. 6 Linn-Benton to open league play. The Riverhawks face PCC (5-8, 0-3) at 2 p.m.
The UCC men (9-5, 1-1) and Portland (6-8, 2-1) tip off at 4 p.m. The Riverhawks are coming off an 83-79 victory at Linn-Benton Wednesday.
Sophomore post Tori Hollingshead leads the Umpqua women, averaging 16.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.2 blocked shots a game. But she sustained a neck injury against LBCC and didn’t practice Thursday, and is questionable for Saturday.
Among the other contributors for the Riverhawks include Shielteal Watah (11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds), Delfina Misiuna (9.5 points, 7.7 rebounds), Brook Stookey (7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds), Leiani Tonga (7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds) and Roseburg High graduate Jalen Robles (5.2 points, 3.9 assists).
UCC ranks third in the NWAC in scoring offense (75.1 points) and is 18th in scoring defense (61.2). The ’Hawks are the top rebounding team, collecting 53.1 a game.
“It’s more about us than anyone else,” Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. “We’re not making enough shots to win. We got good shots against Linn-Benton, but couldn’t put the ball in the basket and had some defensive breakdowns.”
The Panthers enter the contest on a four-game losing streak.
“It’s not about them. If we don’t turn the ball over, make shots and get out and run, we’re going to be fine,” Stricklin said.
Sophomore point guard Talon Valdes leads the Umpqua men with averages of 15.6 points and 5.5 assists.
Among the other contributors for the Riverhawks are Jake Sampson (14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds), Jake Estep (12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds), Baylor Harrop (11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists) and Luke Moir (11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds).
Umpqua is third in the NWAC in scoring offense (90.2 points) and 28th in scoring defense (82.4 points).
The Riverhawks are without 6-8 freshman post Keegan Munson and 6-5 freshman Coby Jimenez, who have knee injuries.
“I think we’re in a good place,” UCC men’s coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We played Riverhawks basketball (against Linn-Benton) ... we were able to run our offense and play tougher defense. We’ve got some limitations defensively and have to get better there.
“Portland will be a tough matchup, but I’m looking forward to being at home.”
Umpqua is scheduled to host Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay Wednesday night.
