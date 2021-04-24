WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team fell behind by 22 at halftime, and couldn’t recover in a 64-49 Northwest Athletic Conference South Region loss to Chemeketa of Salem on Saturday afternoon in the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks dropped to 2-5 on the season. Chemeketa (1-5) notched its first win.
“We had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t get out of,” Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. “We went about nine minutes (from the middle of the first quarter to the second quarter) without scoring.”
Leiani Tonga had a double-double for UCC with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Fallon Hanson had 11 points. A boxscore wasn’t available at press time.
Umpqua is scheduled to play at Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.