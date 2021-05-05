WINCHESTER — Leiani Tonga continued her strong play for the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team on Wednesday night.
The freshman post from St. George, Utah, scored 22 of her game-high 27 points in the second half and the Riverhawks defeated Mt. Hood of Gresham 69-66 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in the UCC gym.
Tonga shot 11 of 14 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, as UCC evened its season record at 5-5.
"Her improvement has been fun to watch," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said.
Sydnei Collier finished with 13 points, six assists and six steals for the Riverhawks. Fallon Hanson contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, and Delfina Misiuna chipped in six points and six rebounds.
Rose Gwillim scored 22 points for the Saints (0-4).
Complete statistics weren't available at press time.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Winchester. The contest was originally scheduled for Gresham, but with that county in the "high risk" category due to COVID-19 restrictions the game was moved here.
