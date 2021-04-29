COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team scored 16 unanswered points down the stretch and defeated Southwestern Oregon 58-52 on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
Sophomore guard Fallon Hanson scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter for the Riverhawks (3-5). Hanson hit six 3-pointers in the contest.
Jalen Robles made a steal and converted a layup to give Umpqua a 53-52 lead.
Rakel Williams scored 15 points and Evy Ethington added 14 for the Lakers (0-3). A boxscore wasn't available at press time.
The two teams are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Winchester.
