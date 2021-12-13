Due to some injuries, Umpqua Community College women's basketball coach Dave Stricklin has had to use some different lineups in the first month of the 2021-22 season.
The Riverhawks, who carry an all-freshmen roster this year, got back a couple of their key players and it made a difference during the Blazer Classic over the weekend in Centralia, Washington.
Umpqua (5-2) won two of three games in the tournament, ending with a 78-63 win over Blue Mountain on Sunday.
"I knew all along it would be a learning curve with so many freshmen," Stricklin said. "I think we'll be better in a month than we are now. We can do some things with that kind of length (on the floor)."
Victoria Hollingshead and Leiani Tonga both made their season debuts Friday, and joined Shielteal Watah, Jalen Robles and Delfina Misiuna in the starting lineup Saturday and Sunday.
Hollingshead finished with a double-double against Blue Mountain (4-3), getting 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. She also had five assists, two blocks and two steals.
Tonga, who gives UCC another inside presence, contributed six points and six rebounds. Misiuna also contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, and added four blocked shots and five steals.
"That was Delfina's best game of the season so far," Stricklin said.
Watah was the leading scorer with 17 points, converting 5 of 6 free throws. Robles, a former Roseburg High School standout, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
The Riverhawks led 40-28 at halftime and clinched the win by outscoring Blue Mountain 21-8 in the third period.
"We played hard and well the last two days of the tournament," Stricklin said.
Umpqua overcame 29 turnovers, shooting 47% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 71% from the charity stripe.
Jaelyn Brainard scored 27 points for the Timberwolves.
UCC will host a crossover tournament this weekend, starting with Bellevue (2-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN (63) — Jaelyn Brainard 10-20 5-7 27, Tonkin 2-9 5-6 9, Schvaneveldt 1-7 0-0 2, Younger 3-8 4-4 12, Chavez 1-4 0-0 2, Orton 0-1 0-0 0, Kohr 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Blood 0-1 0-0 0, Lokotui 3-11 0-0 6, Acord 0-3 2-6 2. Totals 21-67 16-23 63.
UMPQUA (78) — Shielteal Watah 5-10 5-6 17, Robles 4-5 2-2 13, Misiuna 5-12 3-4 13, Hollingshead 4-8 3-8 11, Tonga 1-3 3-4 6, Flores 1-1 0-0 2, Nelzen 0-0 0-0 0, Marocci 0-0 0-0 0, Ramon 2-6 0-0 6, Amian 1-2 0-0 2, Sowell 2-6 4-4 8, Swallow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 20-28 78.
B. Mountain;10;18;8;27;—;63
Umpqua;26;14;21;17;—;78
3-Point Shots — B.M. 5-23 (Tonkin 0-3, Schvaneveldt 0-1, Brainard 2-6, Younger 2-5, Chavez 0-1, Orton 0-1, Kohr 1-3, Lokotui 0-3), UCC 8-16 (Watah 2-5, Robles 3-4, Tonga 1-1, Ramon 2-5, Sowell 0-1). Total Fouls — B.M. 22, UCC 16. Rebounds — B.M. 37 (Chavez 7), UCC 52 (Hollingshead 16). Assists — B.M. 11 (Chavez 3), UCC 21 (Hollingshead 5). Turnovers — B.M. 25, UCC 29.
