WINCHESTER — The fourth-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team evened its Northwest Athletic Conference South Region record at 2-2 with a 66-48 victory over Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday night at the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks won every quarter and improved to 13-3 on the season.
"I thought our defense was good," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "We didn't give them too many things that were easy."
Sophomore post Tori Hollingshead, returning to action after missing last Saturday's game with Portland with a sore neck, had a double-double for UCC with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
Leiani Tonga contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, hitting three 3-pointers. Roseburg High School graduate Jalen Robles had 11 points with a pair of treys, while Delfina Misiuna chipped in nine points and seven boards for Umpqua.
All 12 Riverhawks scored in the contest. Umpqua shot 36% (21-for-58) from the field, 27% (7-for-26) from 3-point range and 61% (17-for-28) from the charity stripe.
"We didn't shoot well in the second and third quarters," Stricklin said.
Jaci Powers was the lone player in double figures for the Lakers (6-10, 2-3) with 12 points. Skylar Willey grabbed 10 rebounds.
UCC is scheduled to travel to Vancouver, Washington, Saturday to face Clark.
