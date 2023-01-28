WINCHESTER — The Saints of Mt. Hood were no match for the Riverhawks of Umpqua Community College in their women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon.
Seventh-ranked Umpqua shot out to a 26-point halftime advantage, led by as many as 44 and sent Mt. Hood home with an 81-40 loss in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region contest in the UCC gym.
The victory kept the Riverhawks (16-3, 5-2 South) in a tie with Linn-Benton (15-3, 5-2) for third place in the league standings. Top-ranked Lane (20-0, 7-0) is the leader, one game in front of No. 3 Clackamas (14-4, 6-1).
Umpqua dominated the Saints, shooting 50% (32-for-64) from the field and 3-point range (10-for-20) and outrebounded Mt. Hood 48-16 en route to its fifth straight win. The only negatives were 24 turnovers and free-throw accuracy (39%).
UCC scored 25 points off 25 Mt. Hood turnovers. The Saints were held to 23% field-goal shooting.
"We had some points off turnovers, which we haven't had the last few games," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "We got the ball down the floor and played faster today than we have been. We got some easy baskets, which we didn't get against Chemeketa (Wednesday).
"We played a lot faster and shared the ball, and it always helps to make shots. We had seven players hit a three."
Sophomore post Delfina Misiuna led the Riverhawks with 15 points, hitting 7 of 8 shots. Tori Hollingshead had a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
UCC got 11 points apiece from Audrey Miller and Shielteal Watah. Miller made four steals. Brook Stookey contributed nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in the rout.
Watah capped off an impressive first half by sinking a running 3-pointer from around 25 feet out at the buzzer.
Umpqua was without sophomores Leiani Tonga and Jalen Robles due to injuries. Robles is a Roseburg High School graduate.
"Our goal was to play as good as we can. We tried to keep them under a certain amount of points and play our game," Misiuna said. "Once we start hitting outside shots, it's open for us inside. We accomplished most of our goals we were thinking about before the game, but there's definitely some work to do."
Marley Johnson was the lone player to score in double figures for the Saints (7-10, 2-5), finishing with 15 points.
Now Umpqua turns its attention to the toughest part of the schedule. The Riverhawks host Lane at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Clackamas and Linn-Benton at home.
"It's more about us than them," Stricklin said of the matchup against the unbeaten Titans. "We can't turn the ball over, need to rebound well and play good defense. Their defense is pretty good and we need to find a way to generate easy baskets."
MT. HOOD (40) — Marley Johnson 6-21 0-0 15, Kosmicki 1-4 2-4 5, Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Hoylman 0-7 1-3 1, Lewis 2-11 0-0 4, Meek 1-4 5-5 8, Ramirez 1-2 1-2 3, McCrea 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 13-57 9-14 40.
UMPQUA (81) — Delfina Misiuna 7-8 0-2 15, Ramon 1-5 0-0 3, Miller 4-9 0-0 11, Hollingshead 5-10 3-5 13, Stookey 4-7 1-6 9, Nelzen 2-4 0-0 5, Elliott 2-5 0-0 0, Fitzhugh 1-4 0-0 3, Watah 4-6 1-1 11, Noyce 2-5 1-2 5, Sowell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 32-64 10-20 81.
Mt. Hood;6;8;11;15;—;40
Umpqua;16;24;23;18;—;81
3-Point Goals — M.H. 5-27 (Kosmicki 1-3, Johnson 3-13, Hoylman 0-1, Lewis 0-7, Meek 1-2, McCrea 0-1), UCC 10-20 (Ramon 1-3, Miller 3-6, Misiuna 1-1, Nelzen 1-1, Elliott 1-4, Fitzhugh 1-3, Watah 2-2). Total Fouls — M.H. 15, UCC 15. Fouled Out — Patterson. Rebounds — M.H. 16 (Kosmicki, Johnson 3), UCC 48 (Hollingshead 12). Assists — M.H. 5 (Hoylman 2), UCC 23 (Stookey 4). Turnovers — M.H. 25, UCC 24.
