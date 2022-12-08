Umpqua women handle Multnomah junior varsity, 98-52 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORTLAND — The second-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season Wednesday with a 98-52 nonconference win over the Multnomah University junior varsity.Tori Hollingshead had a double-double for the Riverhawks, getting 30 points and 13 rebounds. The sophomore post shot 10 of 15 from the field and 10 of 16 from the free-throw line.Brook Stookey scored 13 points, Roseburg High School graduate Jalen Robles contributed 12 points and six assists, and Shielteal Watah added 11 points for UCC.The 'Hawks are scheduled to travel to Lakewood, Washington, Friday to meet Pierce in a nonconference contest. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Junior Varsity Umpqua Community College Sport Basketball Basketball Team Assist Jalen Robles Sophomore Multnomah University Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Homeless protest against cleanups, lack of options This week in Obituaries Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Arrest warrant issued for Powell after failure to appear Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority Umpqua women handle Multnomah junior varsity, 98-52 Sports on TV for Friday, December 9 WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout Marcia Reid
