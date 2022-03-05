WINCHESTER — There have been some growing pains for Dave Stricklin’s all-freshman Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season, but the Riverhawks have picked up their game down the stretch.
Delfina Misiuna scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half and added 12 rebounds for a double-double, leading Umpqua past eighth-ranked Portland 77-61 on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region contest in the UCC gym.
With the victory, the Riverhawks (17-7, 8-5) moved into sole possession of third place in the league standings and locked up a berth in the NWAC tournament.
Umpqua, which led the entire way, avenged a 57-52 loss to the Panthers (15-11, 8-6) in Portland on Feb. 5.
Victoria Hollingshead also posted a double-double for the ’Hawks with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Amaia Ramon, who’s given Umpqua a spark since recently moving into the starting lineup, finished with nine points, six assists and three steals.
Jalen Robles, a Roseburg High graduate, hit three 3-pointers and had 12 points and three assists in the win. Leiani Tonga chipped in seven points.
“It was a big game ... a really good win for us,” Stricklin said. “They beat us the last time. They’re long and athletic, and we didn’t think we matched up with them very well, so we tried some different things on offense today and had more ball movement.
“I think it shows the girls we can beat those types of teams as long as we do what we’re supposed to do.”
The Riverhawks scored the game’s opening 10 points and led 39-28 at halftime, sinking seven of their nine treys in the first half. Umpqua whipped PCC on the boards, outrebounding them 46-27.
“I think we did a really good job of executing our plays,” Ramon said. “Like Dave says, we have to win the first quarter and we did that today. Our biggest thing was defense and communicating. That showed up and that’s what brought us our win.”
The Panthers got no closer than nine in the second half. Umpqua opened the fourth period with 10 straight points, capped off by Sierra Fitzhugh’s putback basket which made it 65-45 with 7:42 remaining.
“This has totally been a team effort,” Stricklin said of using multiple lineups throughout the season. “A lot of years you have the same lineup and just go with it. So far this season, somebody different has stepped up every game and I think that’s helped us improve.
“To their credit, everybody’s ready when it’s their turn.”
Nia Bradley led Portland with 13 points. Former UCC player Tynesha Parnell finished with 10 points for the Panthers.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Linn-Benton of Albany Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
PORTLAND (61) — Nia Bradley 4-12 4-5 13, Cubit 4-8 0-0 8, Meadows 3-7 2-2 10, Gultry 5-10 1-2 11, Parnell 4-12 0-0 10, Zhen 2-4 0-0 6, Fortin 0-8 1-2 1, Bouschor 1-2 0-1 2, Kosmicki 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 23-65 8-13 61.
UMPQUA (77) — Delfina Misiuna 9-14 6-8 24, Ramon 3-7 1-2 9, Fitzhugh 4-8 0-0 9, Hollingshead 5-11 0-1 11, Robles 3-8 3-5 12, Nelzen 0-0 0-0 0, Watah 2-4 0-0 5, Amian 0-0 0-0 0, Tonga 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 29-61 10-16 77.
Portland 15 13 17 16 — 61
Umpqua 23 16 16 22 — 77
3-Point Goals — PCC 7-24 (Bradley 1-4, Meadows 2-4, Gultry 0-1, Parnell 2-6, Zhen 2-3, Fortin 0-4, Kosmicki 0-2), UCC 9-16 (Ramon 2-4, Fitzhugh 1-2, Hollingshead 1-1, Robles 3-5, Watah 1-2, Tonga 1-2). Total Fouls — PCC 13, UCC 8. Fouled Out — Cubit. Technical Fouls — PCC 2, Meadows, Gultry. Rebounds — PCC 27 (Cubit 5), UCC 46 (Hollingshead 13). Assists — PCC 7 (Cubit, Gultry 2), UCC 18 (Ramon 6). Turnovers — PCC 9, UCC 21.
