The final individual scoring numbers were something that Umpqua Community College women's basketball coach Dave Stricklin would love to see more often.
The second-ranked Riverhawks had seven players score in double figures and Umpqua remained unbeaten with an 85-54 rout of Yakima Valley in the Skagit Valley Crossover on Thursday night in Mount Vernon, Washington.
UCC (7-0) is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference along with No. 1 Lane (8-0) and No. 3 Walla Walla (6-0).
The Riverhawks led by 19 after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way against the Yaks (2-5), shooting 54% from the field and holding a 46-30 rebounding advantage.
Brook Stookey came off the bench to score a game-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds for Umpqua.
The entire starting five scored in double-digits. Tori Hollingshead had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Shielteal Watah contributed 12 points, Leiani Tonga had 11 points, and Roseburg High graduate Jalen Robles and Delfina Misiuna each added 10 points.
Reserve Audrey Miller had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in her season debut. Misiuna also had seven rebounds and Robles made three steals.
Robles, Tonga and Miller each hit a pair of 3-pointers. The only negative number for UCC was 20 turnovers.
Aliyah Finch had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Iliana Ramos finished with 14 points and six boards for Yakima Valley. The Yaks shot 33% from the field and committed 19 turnovers.
Umpqua continues play in the tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against Green River.
