WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks needed a win Saturday to wrap up third place outright in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women’s basketball standings.
They also wanted to make sure nine sophomores — who were playing in their final home game — were heavily involved in the contest.
That’s how it worked out, with fifth-ranked Umpqua Community College whipping Clark 92-64 in the regular season finale.
Leiani Tonga, one of three third-year sophomores for UCC, has seen limited time recently due to a foot injury. But she came up with a double-double against the Penguins, getting 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in just 17 minutes.
Tori Hollingshead, a candidate for South Region MVP, had 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Riverhawks. Shielteal Watah turned in a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards, and Amaia Ramon added 11 points, seven assists and five steals.
Jalen Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, and Delfina Misiuna are the other third-year sophs. Robles contributed five points and three assists, while Misiuna had seven points and seven rebounds.
“I try not to think about it (being our last home game at UCC) because we still have more games to go,” Robles said. “When those games are over, the emotions will really come in. It was amazing how many supporters we had here today and it really made the game fun.
“Lei had a great game. She hasn’t played in a while and that was amazing to have her on the court. Everyone was passing the ball and got a chance to score. It was a really good team effort to get this win.”
Umpqua (23-5, 12-4 South) led 51-34 at halftime. Twelve of the 13 players who participated scored in the contest.
“It’s a bittersweet day,” UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. “We’re happy with the win. We’ve had three games in four days and it was a quick turnaround to play today (after an 83-69 win at Mt. Hood Friday in a makeup game).
Featured Local Savings
“From a basketball standpoint, they did a great job. We wanted to get all the sophomores in the game as early as we could. Some of them have sacrificed minutes. The ultimate mark of a good team player is when you’re willing to do what’s best for the team even though it might not be what’s best for you.”
Haylie Johnson led Clark (10-17, 5-11) with 25 points.
Top-ranked Lane (28-1, 15-1) won the league championship, followed by No. 2 Clackamas (22-5, 14-2), UCC and No. 8 Linn-Benton (21-6, 11-5). Those four teams advance to the NWAC championship tournament, which begins Wednesday with Sweet 16 games at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
“The third seed (from the South) doesn’t bother us,” Stricklin said. “We have four of the top eight teams in the NWAC in the same region. When we’re at full strength, we can play with anybody. A lot comes down to what matchups are like.”
CLARK (64) — Haylie Johnson 9-16 3-3 25, Huntington 5-10 1-2 11, Wright 4-11 2-4 10, Munson 2-11 2-5 7, Niumeitolu 2-12 0-0 5, Schrock 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 24-69 8-14 64.
UMPQUA (92) — Tori Hollingshead 11-17 1-4 23, Ramon 4-9 0-0 11, Robles 2-5 0-0 5, Tonga 6-13 1-4 15, Misiuna 3-7 1-3 7, Nelzen 2-4 0-0 4, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzhugh 2-5 2-2 6, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Watah 4-6 1-4 12, Noyce 1-4 0-0 2, Stookey 1-3 0-0 2, Sowell 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-81 10-25 92.
Clark 18 16 12 18 — 64
Umpqua 27 24 13 28 — 92
3-Point Goals — Clark 8-22 (Johnson 4-8, Munson 1-6, Niumeitolu 1-2, Schrock 2-6), UCC 10-25 (Ramon 3-7, Robles 1-4, Tonga 2-4, Nelzen 0-1, Miller 1-3, Watah 3-5, Sowell 0-1). Total Fouls — Clark 16, UCC 12. Fouled Out — Niumeitolu. Rebounds — Clark 26 (Wright 11), UCC 62 (Sowell, Watah 11). Assists — Clark 1 (Wright), UCC 24 (Ramon 7). Turnvoers — Clark 18, UCC 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.