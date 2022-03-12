VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team ended the regular season on Saturday afternoon with its second straight loss, falling 84-79 to Clark in a South Region game.
With the loss, the Riverhawks (17-9, 9-7 South) dropped into fourth place in the final league standings. Portland (17-11, 10-6) finished third. Top-ranked Lane (26-0, 16-0) went unbeaten in the South and No. 3 Clackamas (24-3, 14-2) was second.
Umpqua got off to an awful start against Clark (9-18, 5-11), falling behind by 10 after one quarter and trailing 44-29 at halftime. The Riverhawks rallied in the fourth period, but came up short.
Maggie Spencer scored a game-high 29 points, and added nine rebounds and three steals for the Penguins. Chyna Finley (15 points), Haylie Johnson (13) and Chloe Wright (12) also scored in double figures.
Shielteal Watah came off the bench to score 26 points and grab seven rebounds for UCC, converting 8 of 11 free throws. Victoria Hollingshead had 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots, Delfina Misiuna contributed eight points and six boards, and Amaia Ramon chipped in eight points.
Umpqua shot 51% from the field, but committed 21 turnovers and was outrebounded 34-31. The Riverhawks were without starting guard Jalen Robles, who had her wisdom teeth pulled.
The Riverhawks will learn who their first-round opponent will be in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament during the NWAC Selection Show Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.