OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team ran its record to 3-0 on the season after winning the first two games of the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational.
The Riverhawks women beat Southwestern Oregon Community College 72-62 Friday and drilled Pierce College of Puyallup, Washington, 78-51 Saturday.
Delfina Misiuna led three UCC players in double-figure scoring in Friday's win, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tori Hollingshead logged a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Shielteal Watah added 14 points, including making all seven of her free throws.
In the win over Pierce Saturday, Watah had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Brook Stookey posted 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Hollingshead finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Riverhawks close out the tournament against the Clackamas Cougars at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Friday's Game
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (62) — Jaci Powers 10-18 1-2 26, Quintero 1-9 2-2 5, Teagle 4-5 3-4 11, Roybal 1-12 2-2 5, Willey 6-12 0-0 12, McLeod 1-2 1-2 3, Hamilton 0-3 0-0 0, Fletcher-Gilbert 0-2 0-2 0, Folau 0-1 0-0 0, Parson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-14 62
UMPQUA (72) — Delfina Misiuna 5-8 5-8 15, Hollingshead 5-11 0-0 10, Watah 3-8 7-7 14, Robles 1-7 0-0 2, Tonga 3-13 2-2 8, Nelzen 1-3 0-0 2, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0, Ramon 2-4 0-0 4, Fitzhugh 2-8 0-2 7, Noyce 3-6 0-0 6, Stookey 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-71 14-19 72.
SWOCC;16;12;14;20;—;62
Umpqua;23;12;25;12;—;72
3-Point Goals — SWOCC 7-26 (Powers 5-8, Roybal 1-7, Willey 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Fletcher-Gilbert 0-1, Quintero 1-7); UCC 2-12 (Watah 1-2, Fitzhugh 1-2, Robles 0-3, Tonga 0-3, Elliott 0-1, Ramon 0-1). Total Fouls — SWOCC 20, UCC 14. Fouled Out — Teagle. Rebounds — SWOCC 33 (Powers 15), UCC 59 (Hollingshead 11). Steals — SWOCC 5 (Willey 2), UCC 8 (Hollingshead 3). Assists — SWOCC 16 (Powers 7), UCC 18 (Robles 6). Turnovers — SWOCC 15, UCC 24.
Saturday's Game
UMPQUA (78) — Shielteal Watah 4-8 3-4 13, Hollingshead 5-12 0-2 10, Robles 4-7 0-1 8, Tonga 3-4 0-0 6, Misiuna 1-2 4-5 6, Nelzen 1-3 0-0 2, Elliott 0-4 0-0 0, Ramon 2-6 0-0 4, Fitzhugh 3-6 0-0 7, Noyce 1-6 4-4 6, Stookey 6-10 0-0 12, Sowell 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 31-69 13-18 78.
PIERCE (51) — Leslie Luna 5-17 0-0 14, Kiki Brooks 5-11 3-4 14, Olson 3-11 0-0 7, Carter 2-3 2-4 8, Romain 3-9 0-0 6, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Diebel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 5-8 51.
Umpqua;20;19;28;11;—;78
Pierce;13;9;16;13;—;51
3-Point Goals — UCC 3-18 (Watah 2-3, Robles 0-3, Tonga 0-1, Nelzen 0-1, Elliott 0-3, Ramon 0-3, Fitzhugh 1-2, Noyce 0-1, Stookey 0-1); Pierce (Luna 4-14, Olson 1-7, Carter 2-2, Brown 0-1, Brooks 1-7). Total Fouls — UCC 15, Pierce 13. Rebounds — UCC 53 (Stookey 10), Pierce 27 (Luna 6). Steals — UCC 15 (Watah 5), Pierce 7 (Carter 4). Assists — UCC 16 (Robles 4), Pierce 11 (Olson, Brooks 3). Turnovers — UCC 21, Pierce 23.
