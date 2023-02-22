WINCHESTER — It's hard to complain about a 30-point victory.
But it wasn't exactly an inspiring performance by the fifth-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team, which played nowhere close to its best game against visiting Chemeketa of Salem on Wednesday night.
Still, a win's a win. The Riverhawks pounded the Storm 72-42 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region contest, posting their fifth consecutive win.
UCC (21-4, 10-3 South) holds sole possession of third place in the league standings behind top-ranked Lane (24-1, 11-1) and No. 2 Clackamas (18-5, 10-2).
The Riverhawks had a poor shooting night, finishing 40% (28-for-70) from the field, 19% (4-for-21) from 3-point range and 55% (12-for-22) from the free-throw line. They turned the ball over 17 times and committed 19 fouls.
But the defense was much better. Umpqua limited Chemeketa (9-17, 3-11) to 26% field-goal shooting, and forced 29 turnovers with 14 steals. The 'Hawks did their usual damage on the boards, outrebounding the Storm 47-25 — 23 coming at the offensive end.
"They (Storm) do a really good job of making the game ugly. They're really deliberate," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "We didn't shoot very well. I thought our defense for the most part was good, take way some of the fouls. The (zone) press wasn't bad.
"I thought the highlight was our 23 offensive rebounds. That's what we need to do. And we got to play everybody."
Eleven of the 12 Riverhawks who played scored. Audrey Miller led the way with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Shielteal Watah contributed nine points and six rebounds, while Tori Hollingshead had eight points, six boards and three steals.
Sierra Fitzhugh and Brook Stookey each scored eight points. The Riverhawks got 34 points from their reserves, Chemeketa none.
Umpqua led 36-26 at halftime, then broke the contest open by outscoring the the Storm 19-7 in the third quarter.
Karlee Tyler had 19 points for Chemeketa, converting 9 of 11 foul shots. Jenna Glenzel added 13 points, seven steals and six rebounds.
The Riverhawks improved to 7-1 at home on the season.
UCC will be on the road Saturday, traveling to Gresham to face Mt. Hood (9-13, 4-8). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
CHEMEKETA (42) — Karlee Tyler 5-13 9-11 19, Kent 1-9 2-2 4, Bolden 0-5 1-2 1, Glenzel 4-7 4-6 13, Pedersen 2-7 0-0 5, A. Vasquez 0-4 0-0 0, I. Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 16-21 42.
UMPQUA (72) — Audrey Miller 6-14 0-0 14, Ramon 0-3 0-0 0, Fitzhugh 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingshead 4-9 0-4 8, Stookey 4-7 0-0 8, Nelzen 2-3 0-0 4, Elliott 0-4 1-2 1, Watah 3-9 3-4 9, Noyce 1-8 4-6 6, Robles 2-4 1-2 5, Sowell 1-1 0-0 2, Misiuna 2-2 3-4 7. Totals 28-70 12-22 72.
Chemeketa;12;14;7;9;—;42
Umpqua;15;21;19;17;—;72
3-Point Goals — CCC 2-14 (Kent 0-4, Bolden 0-1, Glenzel 1-2, Pedersen 1-4, A. Vasquez 0-3), UCC 4-21 (Ramon 0-2, Fitzhugh 2-4, Miller 2-6, Nelzen 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Watah 0-4, Robles 0-2). Total Fouls — CCC 16, UCC 19. Rebounds — CCC 25 (Glenzel 6), UCC 47 (Hollingshead, Watah, Robles 6). Assists — CCC 4 (Kent 2), UCC 17 (Noyce 5). Turnovers — CCC 29, UCC 17.
