WINCHESTER — The No. 7-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team opened the second round of Northwest Athletic Conference South Region play on Saturday with a bounce-back performance on its home court.
Coming off a 10-point loss to No. 1 Lane Wednesday at home, the Riverhawks handed No. 3 Clackamas an 84-78 loss to move one game out of second place in the league standings.
Tori Hollingshead delivered another strong all-around effort for Umpqua (17-4, 6-3 South), getting a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds and adding seven blocked shots, five assists and four steals.
The Riverhawks avenged a three-point loss to Clackamas in Oregon City in the first round.
"It was huge," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "You never know how people are going to respond (from a loss), so it was good to see we responded the right way. It was a little sloppy at times, but I was glad to see how we fought back during this game."
Delfina Misiuna and Amaia Ramon both made some big plays for Umpqua in the fourth quarter.
Ramon hit a 3-point field goal to give UCC a 79-75 lead with 1:07 left, then converted four free throws in the final 15 seconds to clinch the victory. She finished with 13 points off the bench, 11 in the fourth.
Misiuna contributed nine points and eight rebounds in the contest. She had a pair of baskets and five rebounds in the fourth.
"This game was big for us," Misiuna said. "We know how Clackamas plays and knew what we had to do. They have great shooters and we knew we had to stop their shooters, and I think we did a good job of that. It was an exciting game."
The 'Hawks got big offensive games from two other reserves. Shielteal Watah had 15 points and eight rebounds, including four 3-pointers, and Brook Stookey added 14 points. UCC shot 53% (31-for-58) from the field in the contest.
Hemani Kalia scored 21 of her 26 points in the second half for the Cougars (15-5, 7-2), who shot 37% (27-for-74) from the field. Clackamas committed 20 turnovers and was outrebounded 43-30.
Umpqua will host Linn-Benton (17-3, 7-2) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Roadrunners are tied with Clackamas for second place, two games behind Lane (22-0, 9-0).
CLACKAMAS (78) — Hemani Kalia 8-23 6-8 26, Kathan 5-17 2-2 13, Rowely 0-2 0-0 0, Martineau 1-5 0-0 2, Fernstrom 6-11 1-2 16, Glenn 2-5 1-2 6, Porter 0-3 1-2 1, Groesbeck 1-1 1-1 3, Bales 4-7 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 15-20 78.
UMPQUA (84) — Victoria Hollingshead 8-11 5-9 21, Elliott 2-5 2-4 8, Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Tonga 0-0 0-0 0, Misiuna 4-5 1-1 9, Nelzen 0-1 0-0 0, Ramon 3-6 5-6 13, Watah 5-10 1-4 15, Noyce 0-0 0-0 0, Robles 0-1 0-0 0, Stookey 7-11 0-5 14. Totals 31-58 14-29 84.
Clackamas;15;19;26;18;—;78
Umpqua;21;17;22;24;—;84
3-Point Goals — CCC 9-28 (Kathan 1-5, Kalia 4-13, Martineau 0-2, Fernstrom 3-7, Glenn 1-1), UCC 8-25 (Elliott 2-5, Miller 0-5, Ramon 2-5, Watah 4-8, Stookey 0-2). Total Fouls — CCC 24, UCC 19. Fouled Out — Fernstrom. Technical Fouls — Misiuna. Rebounds — CCC 30 (Kalia 7), UCC 43 (Hollingshead 14). Assists — CCC 10 (Kathan, Fernstrom 3), UCC 17 (Elliott, Hollingshead 5). Turnovers — CCC 20, UCC 21.
