WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks survived. That's the good news.
After trailing by as many as nine points in the first half, the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team outscored Bellevue 45-26 in the second half to take a 76-62 win in the opening game of the Umpqua Crossover on Thursday night.
Victoria Hollingshead scored a college career-high 20 points and added 16 rebounds and six blocked shots for Umpqua (6-2). Freshman guard Shielteal Watah scored 22 of her game-high 25 points over the final 20 minutes, and had six rebounds and five assists.
"We definitely started out slow, but brought up the energy (in the second half) and it got way better," said Hollingshead, a freshman forward from Orem, Utah. "We started playing our game."
Hollingshead, who lists herself as 6-foot-3, was playing in her fourth game for the Riverhawks after missing the first four contests with a foot injury.
She kept UCC in the game in the first half. Hollingshead already had a double-double at intermission with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
"I try and get as many rebounds as possible," Hollingshead said. "That's one of the things that wins games — is to get offensive and defensive rebounds. Just as much as points and rebounds are important, I try and bring a lot of defense and energy to the court."
"Tori is really similar in a lot of ways to Jordan Stotler (who starred for the Riverhawks from 2016-18 and went on to play at Portland State University), just a little shorter," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "She's definitely a presence in there on offense and defense.
"She's not 100% healthy. She gives us more flexibility because she can play outside and is really good around the basket. I always feel like we have an advantage when she's on the floor."
Watah — out of Klamath Union High School — took over offensively down the stretch, scoring 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to give UCC a 74-58 advantage and essentially seal the victory.
"(Shielteal) is amazing. She can put her head down and hit some 3s or get a layup," Hollingshead said. "We picked it up."
Stricklin felt some of Umpqua's problems in the first half were tied to starting guard Jalen Robles picking up two early fouls and only playing only three minutes.
Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, finished with 10 points, eight assists and two steals. She hit a pair of 3-pointers.
"The second half was more of what we thought the game might look like," Stricklin said. "Jalen getting two quick fouls really hurt us. With her on the bench, we were kind of out of sync most of the first half and had to move other people around. You can see the difference with Jalen in the game."
UCC shot 57% from the field and outrebounded Bellevue 44-15. The Riverhawks committed 22 turnovers.
Brianna Byrnes led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 19 points.
Umpqua will meet Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday.
BELLEVUE (62) — Brianna Byrnes 8-12 2-2 19, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-2 1-2 3, Van Ess 5-15 0-0 12, Henry 2-9 0-0 4, Ioane 4-11 2-2 10, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Shepard 5-10 0-0 12, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 5-6 62.
UMPQUA (76) — Shielteal Watah 11-16 1-2 25, Hollingshead 9-12 2-3 20, Robles 4-8 0-0 10, Tonga 2-5 2-3 6, Misiuna 3-7 1-1 7, Flores 0-1 1-2 1, Nelzen 0-0 0-0 0, Ramon 0-0 1-2 1, Amian 0-1 1-1 1, Sowell 1-2 2-3 4, Swallow 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-53 12-19 76.
Bellevue;22;14;16;10;—;62
Umpqua;15;16;25;20;—;76
3-Point Shots — B.C. 5-18 (Jackson 0-2, Van Ess 2-6, Byrnes 1-2, Henry 0-3, Ioane 0-2, Shepard 2-3), UCC 4-11 (Watah 2-5, Robles 2-4, Tonga 0-1, Sowell 0-1). Total Fouls — B.C. 20, UCC 13. Fouled Out — Byrnes. Rebounds — B.C. 15 (Ioane 4), UCC 44 (Hollingshead 16). Assists — B.C. 16 (Byrnes 4), UCC 21 (Robles 8). Turnovers — B.C. 8, UCC 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.