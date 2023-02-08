WINCHESTER — Slow start, better finish.
The No. 7-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team overcame a poor shooting night and defeated a Top 10 Northwest Athletic Conference team for the second time in five days with a 66-61 victory over No. 5 Linn-Benton on Wednesday.
UCC (18-4, 7-3 South Region) moved into a tie with Linn-Benton (17-4, 7-3) for third place in the league standings, a half-game behind No. 2 Clackamas (15-5, 7-2). Top-ranked Lane (23-0, 10-0) sits in the driver's seat.
It was an important win for Umpqua, which lost 68-56 to the Roadrunners in Albany on Jan. 11.
The Riverhawks trailed by 11 at one point in the second quarter, but battled their way back. The two clubs were tied 48-48 after three periods, but Umpqua outscored LBCC 18-13 in the fourth and converted 6 of 8 free throws to get the win.
"We really needed it," said UCC guard Amaia Ramon, who contributed 10 points off the bench. "Everyone stepped up (in the second half) ... we knew we had to push the pace because we weren't playing our basketball. Everybody was running the floor for us and that was huge."
Tori Hollingshead delivered another impressive double-double for the Riverhawks, finishing with 24 points, 17 rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists and two steals. The sophomore post — who was selected the NWAC Co-Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her efforts against Lane and Clackamas — played the entire 40 minutes, sparking UCC with 14 points in the third quarter on 6-of-7 shooting.
"Tori struggled a bit in the first half and said at halftime she'd be better, and she was," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "She was big time in the third quarter. We didn't shoot very well, but played a really good third quarter and hung on in the fourth quarter."
Umpqua got 27 points from its bench, with Shielteal Watah and Delfina Misiuna each contributing eight points. The 'Hawks outrebounded Linn-Benton 45-34, with Misiuna grabbing seven, and held a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.
Audrey Miller had nine points and five boards in the win. Sierra Fitzhugh and Watah combined for three free throws in the last 15 seconds to help UCC seal the deal.
"We didn't play timid in the second half," Stricklin said.
Sabrina Albee had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners. Muriel Jones-Hoisington added 14 points and Kathleen Hale pulled down 13 rebounds.
Umpqua resumes league play on Feb. 15, traveling to Coos Bay to meet Southwestern Oregon.
LINN-BENTON (61) — Sabrina Albee 7-20 0-0 15, Jones-Hoisington 5-14 2-2 14, Ray 0-4 3-4 3, Hankwitz 3-6 2-2 9, Hale 1-5 1-4 3, Snelling 1-2 0-0 2, Krebs 1-2 0-0 3, Romig 1-1 0-0 2, Hartle 1-3 1-2 4, Walters 0-2 0-0 0, Dutkiewicz 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 23-69 9-14 61.
UMPQUA (66) — Tori Hollingshead 9-18 6-11 24, Elliott 1-4 0-0 2, Miller 4-14 0-0 9, Stookey 0-0 0-0 0, Tonga 2-6 0-0 4, Ramon 3-9 3-4 10, Fitzhugh 0-2 1-2 1, Watah 1-6 5-6 8, Misiuna 3-6 2-3 8. Totals 23-65 17-26 66.
Linn-Benton;15;17;16;13;—;61
Umpqua;7;18;23;18;—;66
3-Point Goals — LBCC 6-19 (Albee 1-3, Jones-Hoisington 2-7, Ray 0-1, Hankwitz 1-1, Krebs 1-2, Hartle 1-3, Walters 0-1, Dutkiewicz 0-1), UCC 3-21 (Elliott 0-2, Miller 1-8, Hollingshead 0-1, Tonga 0-1, Ramon 1-4, Fitzhugh 0-1, Watah 1-3, Misiuna 0-1). Total Fouls — LBCC 18, UCC 14. Fouled Out — Dutkiewicz. Rebounds — LBCC 34 (Hale 13), UCC 45 (Hollingshead 17). Assists — LBCC 6 (Jones-Hoisington 4), UCC 9 (Hollingshead 3). Turnovers — LBCC 14, UCC 15.
