WINCHESTER — Not a pretty performance by the Riverhawks, but still good enough to give head coach Dave Stricklin his 900th career coaching win on Wednesday night.
Victoria Hollingshead turned in a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds and No. 10-ranked Umpqua defeated Chemeketa 69-57 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball game in the UCC gym.
Stricklin, in his 27th year of guiding the Riverhawks, has won 641 games at UCC and the other 259 victories came at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.
Stricklin guided Umpqua to NWAC championships in 1997 and 2000. His 2019-20 club was ranked No. 1 and went 29-0 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NWACs and deprived them of a shot at competing for the title.
"It's a longevity award, it means I'm really old," Stricklin said of the milestone. "There are no young coaches who are at 900. It means I've been doing it a long time ... I've been surrounded by great assistant coaches and great players, and people have bought in."
Stricklin's father, Richard, was on the bench with him for wins No. 1 and No. 900. He thanked his wife, Linda, and UCC athletic director Craig Jackson for their support.
"It's been great because I don't know how many of these wins came when family's been on the bench with me," Stricklin said. "My dad's been around for hundreds of wins. Linda and (daughter) Taylor (who played for him), (son) Brad helped me for a year and a half.
"Craig has probably extended my career several years just because of the support he provides. Perry Murray has done a million things for the program. Adam Child recruits non-stop. They've all taken things off my plate so I can concentrate on coaching."
Stricklin's current UCC squad, an all-freshmen contingent, knew what was stake Wednesday and wasn't about to blow this game. The win improved the Riverhawks to 11-4 overall and 3-2 in league.
"We knew we had to do it. We're really happy we could win this game for coach Dave, but the game wasn't the best," said UCC post Delfina Misiuna, who contributed 12 points and five rebounds. "I'll give it a six (out of 10). We made a lot of mistakes."
The Riverhawks shot 42% from the field and were credited with 16 turnovers, although Stricklin felt that latter number was much higher.
Chemeketa (7-6, 2-3) finished 34% from the floor and was outrebounded 41-25.
"We had trouble with scoring," Misiuna said. "I'm happy we held them under 60 points. Our defense was better than the offense today."
Hollingshead also blocked four shots and made four steals in 33 minutes. Shielteal Watah chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Nelzen added 10 points in the win.
"I think the game came down to two things," Stricklin said. "That's how Chemeketa plays — they try to slow you down and ugly the game up. They're not going to score a lot of points, so they try to make it helter-skelter and did a pretty good job of that.
"I also think our girls were a little bit nervous. They wanted to do well tonight, they probably treated this as a little bit bigger of a game than it was. You could tell in pre-game they were a little jittery and it was hard to get untracked."
Hollingshead had 13 points and nine rebounds as Umpqua took a 33-19 lead at halftime. The Storm didn't any closer than 12 in the second half.
Bekah Grimmer was the top scorer for Chemeketa with 11 points.
The Riverhawks will travel to Portland C.C. Saturday for a contest with the Panthers (10-7, 3-2). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Wednesday's scheduled game between Chemeketa and the No. 7 Umpqua men was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Storm's program.
The Riverhawks will receive a forfeit win, according to coach Daniel Leeworthy. That moves Umpqua to 12-3 overall and 3-2 in league.
UCC plays at Portland (10-5, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
CHEMEKETA (57) — Bekah Grimmer 4-13 3-4 11, C. Vasquez 3-9 0-0 8, Glenzel 3-5 1-2 7, Dieker 1-7 1-2 3, B. Vasquez 4-9 1-4 9, Rivera-Mondragon 2-5 0-0 4, Haytas 2-7 4-6 9, Counts 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 22-65 10-18 57.
UMPQUA (69) — Victoria Hollingshead 8-16 4-7 20, Watah 5-15 2-2 14, Robles 2-7 1-2 7, Tonga 0-4 2-2 2, Misiuna 6-7 0-2 12, Nelzen 4-10 1-1 10, Ramon 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzhugh 1-1 0-0 2, Amian 0-1 0-0 0, Sowell 0-1 0-0 0, Swallow 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 27-65 5-23 69.
Chemeketa;9;10;19;19;—;57
Umpqua;19;14;20;16;—;69
3-Point Shots — CCC 3-16 (C. Vasquez 2-5, Glenzel 0-1, Dieker 0-4, Grimmer 0-2, Haytas 1-4), UCC 5-23 (Hollingshead 0-3, Watah 2-8, Robles 2-7, Tonga 0-1, Nelzen 1-4). Total Fouls — CCC 17, UCC 16. Fouled Out — Tonga. Technical Foul — Chemeketa, coach McCarrell. Rebounds — CCC 25 (B. Vasquez 6), UCC 41 (Hollingshead 16). Assists — CCC 5 (Dieker, Counts 2), UCC 12 (Robles 5). Turnovers — CCC 12, UCC 16.
