WINCHESTER — After opening Northwest Athletic Conference South Region play last week with losses to No. 3-ranked Clackamas and No. 1 Lane, the No. 9 Umpqua Community College women's basketball team was ready to go out and get its first league win on Wednesday night.
The Riverhawks led from start to finish, getting their entire roster in the act as they whipped Southwestern Oregon, 80-45, in the UCC gym.
All 13 players on the UCC roster played nine minutes or more, and 10 of them contributed points. Delfina Misiuna posted a double-double, leading the 'Hawks (9-4, 1-2 South) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Eliza Swallow contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, Victoria Hollingshead had 10 points, five boards and three blocked shots, Leiani Tonga chipped in 10 points and six rebounds, and Shielteal Watah added 10 points in the victory.
UCC forced the Lakers into 28% field goal shooting and 22 turnovers and outrebounded them 48-26.
The Riverhawks led 39-20 at halftime and led by as many as 37 in the second half.
"That's what we wanted to do (playing everybody)," said Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin, who collected the 898th win of his coaching career. "Our last couple of games we haven't been able to play some of those people as much as we'd like to. We had a lot of people who needed minutes and needed the experience.
"There wasn't a dropoff (in the lineup). We didn't lose anything when we subbed and that was a good sign."
The Riverhawks jumped out to a 15-2 advantage in the first quarter and led 23-8 after 10 minutes. Watah had four baskets and two free throws in the period.
"It was really good to have that kind of performance, especially after the past two games," Umpqua guard Jalen Robles said. "We did a really good job of moving the ball and executing our plays. We went through a dry spell, but we were all looking for each other and wanted to get a good shot. I think it was good everyone was scoring, because they just couldn't stop one person."
Robles, a Roseburg High School graduate, hit two 3-pointers for six points and made five assists in the win.
"The bench players did really well," Robles said. "They were on the floor, diving for rebounds. They kept our whole team energy up."
The Riverhawks dominated points in the paint, 52-20, and scored 22 points off of the Lakers' turnovers.
"We wanted to take advantage of our depth and that's what we did," Stricklin said. "I'm really pleased at how hard everybody played."
Bria Neeleman had 10 points and eight rebounds for SWOCC (3-8, 1-3) before fouling out.
UCC will travel to Gresham Saturday for a league contest with Mt. Hood (2-10, 0-4). Game time is 2 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (45) — Bria Neeleman 2-6 5-6 10, Ethington 2-7 1-3 5, Dimond 1-3 1-2 4, Roybal 2-13 4-6 8, Yazzie 1-4 3-6 5, Brower 2-3 2-2 6, Rankin 1-5 1-6 3, Kingery 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 13-46 17-31 45.
UMPQUA (80) — Delfina Misiuna 6-12 1-1 13, Nelzen 2-4 0-0 4, Watah 3-8 4-5 10, Robles 2-5 0-0 6, Tonga 4-8 2-3 10, Flores 0-1 0-0 0, Marocci 0-0 0-0 0, Ramon 2-7 0-0 5, Fitzhugh 0-2 0-0 0, Hollingshead 5-9 0-2 10, Amian 2-4 2-2 6, Sowell 3-6 0-1 6, Swallow 4-7 2-3 10. Totals 33-73 11-17 80.
SWOCC;8;12;11;14;—;45
Umpqua;23;16;23;18;—;80
3-Point Shots — SWOCC 2-10 (Dimond 1-2, Roybal 0-4, Yazzie 0-1, Neeleman 1-2, Brower 0-1), UCC 3-13 (Nelzen 0-1, Watah 0-1, Robles 2-4, Tonga 0-1, Ramon 1-3, Fitzhugh 0-1, Hollingshead 0-1, Amian 0-1). Total Fouls — SWOCC 16, UCC 23. Fouled Out — Neeleman. Rebounds — SWOCC 26 (Neeleman 8), UCC 48 (Misiuna 10). Assists — SWOCC 2, UCC 15 (Robles 5). Turnovers — SWOCC 22, UCC 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.