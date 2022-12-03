WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team played its home opener on Saturday afternoon and had no problem putting away the University of Oregon Club Team early.
The Riverhawks took a 28-point advantage by halftime, led by as many as 49 and finished with a 94-62 victory to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Freshman forward Brook Stookey scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for a double-double for Umpqua. Sophomore post Delfina Misiuna had 17 points and six rebounds, converting 8 of 10 shots.
"The freshmen we brought in really just fit the puzzle that we needed to finish and I think it's starting to work out the way we want it to," said Leiani Tonga, one of three third-year sophomores for UCC along with Jalen Robles and Misiuna. "We're looking good. We're definitely ahead of schedule, but we have more to work on."
Sophomore post Tori Hollingshead had 16 points, seven boards and three steals for the Riverhawks, hitting all six of her free throws. Sophomore forward Sarah Sowell contributed 12 points and six rebounds, and Tonga made five assists and three steals in the win.
Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin hasn't had his full team together for a game yet. Missing Saturday were Sierra Fitzhugh (attending a funeral), Rachel Noyce (injury) and Audrey Miller (ineligible).
"We didn't get many scrimmages in the preseason, so we've had to use several of these early games to look at different combinations, and different offenses and defenses," Stricklin said. "Now that we've played five games, we're starting to get a pretty good idea what works for us and what doesn't work."
The Riverhawks started a big lineup Saturday with Hollingshead (6-foot-2) Misiuna (6-2) and Tonga (5-11) joining Amaia Ramon (5-7) and Shielteal Watah (5-8). Stookey (6-1) and Sowell (5-10) provided some good minutes off the bench.
"We have three bigs starting. Our bigs can run and that makes a difference," Tonga said. "It's hard to guard inside."
The Riverhawks shot 49% (38-for-77) from the field, 25% (6-for-24) from 3-point range and 67% (12-for-18) from the charity stripe, and outrebounded the Ducks 53-32.
Maddy Perring led UO with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Cierra Bonilla added 14 points and three steals.
Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Portland Wednesday to meet the Multnomah junior varsity in a nonleague contest. The Riverhawks head to Washington and play at Pierce Friday.
UO CLUB TEAM (62) — Maddy Perring 6-10 4-8 16, Miller 5-16 0-1 12, Marquez 2-10 3-4 8, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Bonilla 5-12 0-0 14, Watanabe 4-9 0-0 8, Sullivan 1-10 0-0 2, Menendez 0-6 0-0 0, DeJesus 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-76 7-13 62.
UMPQUA (94) — Delfina Misiuna 8-10 1-2 17, Brook Stookey 6-11 4-6 17, Ramon 3-5 1-2 8, Hollingshead 5-8 6-6 16, Watah 4-11 0-0 8, Tonga 2-3 0-2 4, Nelzen 2-8 0-0 4, Elliott 2-8 0-0 6, Robles 1-3 0-0 2, Sowell 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 38-77 12-18 94.
UO Club;12;16;12;22;—;62
Umpqua;33;23;33;5;—;94
3-Point Goals — UO 7-40 (Miller 2-11, Marquez 1-5, Bonilla 4-10, Watanabe 0-3, Sullivan 0-7, Menendez 0-3, DeJesus 0-1), UCC 6-24 (Ramon 1-2, Watah 0-4, Tonga 0-1, Nelzen 0-4, Elliott 2-7, Robles 0-1, Stookey 1-2, Sowell 2-3). Total Fouls — UO 18, UCC 16. Fouled Out — DeJesus. Rebounds — UO 32 (Perring 12), UCC 53 (Stookey 15). Assists — UO 3 (Chambers 2), UCC 19 (Tonga 5). Turnovers — UO 14, UCC 19.
