WINCHESTER — It’s a totally different Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team, which is scheduled to tip off its shortened 2021 spring season next week.
The Riverhawks, under 26th-year head coach Dave Stricklin, earlier this week just got cleared for full contact and can finally go five-on-five in practice after months of being limited to non-contact drills.
“It’s been a planning nightmare,” said Stricklin, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “You don’t know one week to the next whether we’ll get cleared to play. Everyone has been getting frustrated. You have to hand it to the girls who have stuck it out.”
The normal winter season begins in late November and runs through March. UCC will be playing a league-only schedule.
The Riverhawks’ roster has been reduced to eight players.
The lone sophomore on the team is Fallon Hanson, a 5-foot-7 guard from Junction City. Hanson, who also played at Sheldon High School, transferred from Corban University.
“She’s played a year of college basketball, which we need from a leadership standpoint,” Stricklin said. “She can play the point or off-guard, and is a pretty good shooter.”
The remainder of the roster consists of Sydnei Collier, a 5-7 guard from Las Vegas; Shelby Lund, a 5-6 guard out of Stanwood, Washington; Jalen Robles, a 5-7 guard from Roseburg; Gracie Anderson, a 5-11 forward from Blackfoot, Idaho; Gabriela Colon, a 6-0 forward from El Paso, Texas; Leiani Tonga, a 5-11 freshman out of St. George Utah; and Delfina Misiuna, a 6-2 forward from Bydgoszcz, Poland.
“We have four post players and four point guards,” Stricklin said. “We have six girls who are from out of state. I don’t know anybody who wants to win more than I do — maybe my daughter Taylor — but it’s not about wins and losses. Everybody is going to get to play to get better.
“These girls have been here since September and they’ve done what we’ve asked. They love to play. They need to be able to compete, have fun and play against somebody else.”
Among the girls who left the team is former Sutherlin High School standout Kiersten Haines, who decided she didn’t want to play basketball anymore.
“(The parting) was amicable,” Stricklin said. “The door is open if she wants to come back next year.”
The Riverhawks were scheduled to open the season on Saturday at home against Southwestern Oregon, but the governor’s office hasn’t given final approval on the exemption and isn’t expected to announce a decision until next week.
Umpqua will tentatively open at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Linn-Benton at home.
“We need a few games to see what we have, and see how the pieces fit together,” Stricklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.