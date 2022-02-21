WINCHESTER — Top-seeded Indian Hills (Iowa) won seven matches and defeated No. 2 Umpqua 33-19 on Sunday in the championship meet of the Women's JC National Dual Championship in the UCC gym.

The Riverhawks downed Grays Harbor 38-9 in the semifinals.

UCC got technical falls from Victoria Baez (130 pounds) and Raina Herzog (235) and a fall from Aracely Rendon (170) against Indian Hills. Keita Makan-Sira (191) won by injury default.

Indian Hills 33, Umpqua 19

101 — Mya Turnmire, IH, p. Violeta Evangelista, UCC, 1:04.

109 — Kennedy Shrophire, IH, p. Hinda Doucoure, UCC, 3:54.

116 — Heaven-Leigh Jackson, IH, p. Itzel Medina, UCC, 4:27.

123 — Jamesa Robinson, IH, p. Kaya Akana, UCC, 3:17.

130 — Victoria Baez, UCC, tf. Kari German, IH, 10-0.

136 — Alondra Martinez, IH, p. Maya Lindskog, UCC, 5:23.

143 — Ginamarie Santiago Ayala, IH, dec. Emily Alderman, UCC, 5-2.

155 — Celeste Tellez, IH, p. Tiyanna Leal, UCC, 1:56.

170 — Aracely Rendon, UCC, p. Lynexa Adams, IH, 5:57.

191 — Keita Makan-Sira, UCC, inj. def. over Sofia Rubio, IH, 3:23.

235 — Raina Herzog, UCC, tf. Annalease Barraza, IH, 10-0.

