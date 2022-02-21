Indian Hills tops Umpqua in final of Women's JC National Dual Championship TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINCHESTER — Top-seeded Indian Hills (Iowa) won seven matches and defeated No. 2 Umpqua 33-19 on Sunday in the championship meet of the Women's JC National Dual Championship in the UCC gym.The Riverhawks downed Grays Harbor 38-9 in the semifinals.UCC got technical falls from Victoria Baez (130 pounds) and Raina Herzog (235) and a fall from Aracely Rendon (170) against Indian Hills. Keita Makan-Sira (191) won by injury default.Indian Hills 33, Umpqua 19101 — Mya Turnmire, IH, p. Violeta Evangelista, UCC, 1:04.109 — Kennedy Shrophire, IH, p. Hinda Doucoure, UCC, 3:54.116 — Heaven-Leigh Jackson, IH, p. Itzel Medina, UCC, 4:27. 123 — Jamesa Robinson, IH, p. Kaya Akana, UCC, 3:17.130 — Victoria Baez, UCC, tf. Kari German, IH, 10-0.136 — Alondra Martinez, IH, p. Maya Lindskog, UCC, 5:23.143 — Ginamarie Santiago Ayala, IH, dec. Emily Alderman, UCC, 5-2.155 — Celeste Tellez, IH, p. Tiyanna Leal, UCC, 1:56.170 — Aracely Rendon, UCC, p. Lynexa Adams, IH, 5:57.191 — Keita Makan-Sira, UCC, inj. def. over Sofia Rubio, IH, 3:23.235 — Raina Herzog, UCC, tf. Annalease Barraza, IH, 10-0. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High-speed pursuit ends in Roseburg, damages multiple police, passenger vehicles New Grocery Outlet a hit already One injured after West Harvard rollover crash Thursday morning Roseburg charter review likely to spur contentious debates Guest column: Let your voices be heard about Rock Creek Fish Hatchery Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Democratic lawmakers propose $100M for rural GOP districts Indian Hills tops Umpqua in final of Women's JC National Dual Championship Class 6A state swimming results Douglas, Sutherlin, S.U. wrestlers take titles in Class 3A Special District 3 tournament Glendale, C.V., Riddle/Days Creek wrestlers get state berths in Class 2A/1A Special District 3 tournament Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.