WINCHESTER — There’s a change at the top of the Umpqua Community College men’s and women’s wrestling programs this season.
Anthony Weerheim is the new director of wrestling at UCC. The 33-year-old was previously the head coach at David Douglas High School in Portland for six years, and was an assistant at Sandpoint (Idaho) High School and Montana State University-Northern.
“I was super ambitious to coach at the next level,” Weerheim said prior to the UCC men’s home dual meet against North Idaho on Friday night. “When I saw the opportunity present itself, I threw my name in the hat and here I am. I’m thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to the progress the programs are going to have in the future.”
Weerheim graduated from Preston (Idaho) High School in 2007, where he won a state championship at 135 pounds. He went on to wrestle for Clackamas Community College and Montana State-Northern.
Weerheim and his wife, Brittany, have a 4-year-old daughter, Azlynn.
Weerheim replaced Kyle Temple on the men’s side. Temple became the head coach when UCC reinstated men’s wrestling in 2017 after eliminating the program in the early 1980s. The program has struggled with numbers and only 14 are competing this year.
The Umpqua women’s program flourished the past couple of years under Craig Jackson, finishing second in the Women’s JC National Championship tournament in 2022. The women have a turnout around 35 this season and are ranked No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Weerheim was hired in July, which pretty much didn’t give him a chance to recruit for this season.
“This (director of wrestling position) is kind of relatively new to me as far as understanding it,” Weerheim said. “I oversee the men’s and women’s programs. The idea the first year is to rebuild the men’s program. The women’s program has obviously been very successful and doing really good with numbers.
“We’re working on building the numbers up (for the men) and trying to even it up with both programs.”
The Umpqua men were only able to fill four of 10 weight classes for their dual with North Idaho. The Riverhawks had to forfeit at five weights (there was a double forfeit at 133) and lost, 54-3.
Josiah Green, a sophomore transfer from Clackamas C.C., had the lone win for UCC. He scored a 9-2 decision over Ethan Miller at 174 pounds.
Freshmen Dylan Dahling (141) and Luis Ramirez-Mendez (149) and sophomore Samuel Balderston (157) were pinned in their matches.
Weerheim said sophomore Connor O’Bryan (285) was recently lost for the season with a shoulder injury.
“We’ve never had an All-American on the men’s side (since the program returned), so that’s goal number one,” Weerheim said. “Green is probably our top performer. We’d like to get a few guys to the national tournament.”
In Friday’s other dual at UCC, North Idaho defeated Southwestern Oregon, 40-12.
The Umpqua women are in Nebraska this weekend competing in the Hastings Open. The Riverhawks defeated Hastings 26-20 and Friends University 31-5 in duals Saturday.
Meet results will be published in Tuesday’s News-Review.
The Riverhawks’ top returnee is sophomore Victoria Baez (130), who was a national champion last season. The phenom from Madrid, Spain, is ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA.
“She’s the real deal,” Weerheim said.
Sophomore Autumn Perez (170), who finished second at nationals last year, is also ranked No. 1. Others ranked in the top five nationally include Annabel Garcia (No. 2 at 136), Zoey Smalley (No. 2 at 143), Tiyanna Leal (No. 2 at 155), Faith Wooley (No. 3 at 235), Richie Campbell (No. 4 at 101), Brooke Logan (No. 4 at 155), Leila Sidhu (No. 5 at 109) and Makan-Sira Keita (No. 5 at 191).
Smalley is a graduate of Douglas High School in Winston.
Matt Barnett, the lone holdover from last year’s staff, and Christina Kent are assistant coaches for the women’s team. Colton Beisley is the assistant for the men.
