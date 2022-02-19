WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's wrestling team turned in a strong showing in the Women's JC National Championship tournament on Saturday in the UCC gym.
The Riverhawks took second place in the team standings and 10 wrestlers achieved All-American honors with top four finishes.
Victoria Baez (130 pounds) and Raina Herzog (235) both won individual titles for Umpqua, while Emily Alderman (143) and Autumn Perez (170) finished second.
Other UCC wrestlers placing in the top four were Violeta Evangelista (fourth, 101), Itzel Medina (third, 116), Maya Lindskog (fourth, 136), Tiyanna Leal (third, 155), Lilliann Restrepo (fourth, 155) and Aracely Rendon (fourth, 170).
The Riverhawks had 19 wrestlers compete on Saturday.
Indian Hills of Ottumwa, Iowa, had four individual champions and repeated as team champion with 164.5 points. Umpqua compiled 138 points, followed by Grays Harbor (103), Iowa Western (99.5), Big Bend (91) and Southwestern Oregon (71.5).
"It's better than last year (fourth)," Umpqua coach Craig Jackson said. "One of our big goals coming off last year was to make sure we placed higher and finished stronger. We weren't that far from Indian Hills who's pretty good, so we're excited."
Baez, a freshman from Madrid, Spain, had no problem with Tatum Pine of Grays Harbor in the 130-pound title match, pinning her in 1:11 to finish the tournament 3-0.
"It feels really nice and I'm glad to have a gold medal," Baez said.
"Victoria is pretty good," Jackson said. "She's only lost once all year, so she's pretty special."
Herzog, a goalkeeper for the UCC women's soccer team, was cleared to wrestle in the tournament after being sidelined for four weeks with a concussion. She had wrestled one exhibition match before Saturday, but scored a 14-4 technical fall over Cendessa Krus of Indian Hills in the 235-pound final.
"(Being a national champion) sounds pretty cool to me," said Herzog, a freshman from Cottage Grove. "I didn't plan to wrestle in college ... I planned to play soccer and just planned to do this so I could have something in the offseason. There were only four girls (in my weight class), but having the title is something.
"I haven't worked out for four weeks, so being able to get the title is more of an accomplishment, knowing I came into this out of shape."
"We expected Raina to win," Jackson said. "She's good."
Alderman, a freshman out of Bella Vista, California, lost 2-0 to Krista Warren of SWOCC in the 143-pound championship match.
"I don't feel great about it," Alderman said. "I didn't like that I was on the shot clock immediately when I was the only one shooting. I didn't like that I lost to her, even though I've beaten here before (8-2)."
Perez, a freshman from Dodge, Kansas, was pinned by Yarissa Gallo of Iowa Western in 3:56 in the 170-pound final.
"I'm perfectly fine with it (second) because I feel like it gives me some room to continue to grow," Perez said. "I feel like I was continuously pushing and pushing and putting my 100 percent into the match. It just didn't go how I had it planned."
All six teams will take part in a dual meet tournament Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Women's JC National Championship
At Umpqua C.C.
Saturday's Results
TEAM SCORES — Indians Hills 164.5, Umpqua 138, Grays Harbor 103, Iowa Western 99.5, Big Bend 91, Southwestern Oregon 71.5.
Championship Finals
101 — Mya Turnmire, IH, dec. Nicole Montojo, IW, 10-2. 109 — Kennedy Shrophire, IH, tf. Malachite Chunn, IH, 11-0. 116 — Heaven-Leigh Jackson, IH, dec. Jamesa Robinson, IH, 8-4. 123 — Dallas Gomez, GH, p. Kaci Bice, SWOCC, 1:30. 130 — Victoria Baez, UCC, p. Tatum Pine, GH, 1:11. 136 — Alondra-Rosado Martinez, IH, dec. Grace Miller, GH, 6-0. 143 — Krista Warren, SWOCC, dec. Emily Alderman, UCC, 2-0. 155 — Avery Ackerman, BB, dec. Larissa Gallo, IW, 8-4. 170 — Yarissa Gallo, IW, p. Autumn Perez, UCC, 3:56. 191 — Killey Hubby, BB, p. Renaeh Ureste, GH, 1:29. 235 — Raina Herzog, UCC, tf. Cendessa Krus, IH, 14-4.
Third Place
Umpqua Matches
101 — Xochitl Tafoya, BB, p. Violeta Evangelista, UCC, 2:47. 116 — Itzel Medina, UCC, tf. Shenin Steele, IW, 10-0. 136 — Celeste Tellez, IH, dec. Maya Lindskog, UCC, 6-2. 155 — Tiyanna Leal, UCC dec. Lilliann Restrepo, UCC, 6-6 (criteria). 170 — Valerie Osborn, SWOCC, dec. Aracely Rendon, UCC, 6-5.
Other Umpqua Placers
109 — 5. Leila Sidhu. 136 — 5. Nishika Smith. 191 — 6. Makan Sira-Kera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.