Umpqua Community College's Brooke Logan (155 pounds), Alyvia Askren (191) and Leilani Holley (191-and-over) captured titles in the Spokane (Washington) Open women's wrestling tournament at The Podium on Sunday.
Logan defeated teammate Annabel Garcia by a 12-2 technical fall in the title match. Askren went 2-0 with two falls in her class, while Holley was 1-0 with a fall.
Other UCC placers included Jennifer De La Torre (second, 170), Richi Campbell (second, 109), Avery Shinkle (fourth, 143), Nevaeh Maxon (fifth, 130, Kathryn Philbrook (sixth, 123), Averie Stueve (sixth, 136) and Brisa Sales (sixth, 155).
In the men's tournament, UCC's Tanner Ulrey finished sixth at 133 with a 2-2 record. Ulrey was pinned in 4:21 by Eastern Oregon's Coy Butner in the fifth-place match.
Not placing for the Riverhawks were Omarr Narruhn (149), Luis Ramirez (149), Josiah Green (174) and Samuel Balderston (157).
Umpqua's Victoria Baez placed third at 130 in the Missouri Valley Open women's invite Friday in Marshall, Missouri.
Baez, who went 5-1 in the tourney, rebounded from a 5-3 loss in the semifinals to win the third-place match, a 10-0 technical fall over Zaynah McBryde of Life University.
UCC's Faith Wooley placed fourth (235) with a 3-2 record.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
