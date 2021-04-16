After more than three weeks without a competitive bout, the Umpqua Community College women’s wrestling team hosted Southwestern Oregon C.C. in a round of exhibition matches Thursday afternoon.
The matches were a chance to knock off a little rust as both schools turn their eyes toward a junior college women’s national championship wrestling tournament, which the Riverhawks are slated to host May 14-15 in Winchester.
A total of 16 matches were held during the exhibition, including 15 head-to-head bouts between the two schools.
“We just wanted to get some wrestling in,” UCC head coach Craig Jackson said.
The last competitive matches the Riverhawks — ranked fourth nationally among junior colleges — had wrestled were a pair of dual meets on March 22, where Umpqua defeated top-ranked Grays Harbor (Aberdeen, Washington) and No. 3 Big Bend (Moses Lake, Washington).
Umpqua won seven of the 16 contested matches, getting pins from Melia Cuevas (191 pounds), Brisa Salas (130), Tiyanna Leal (170), Kaevon Burney (191) and Abe Jolley (143). Madison Shearer (101) and Maya Lindskog (143) scored technical falls in their exhibition matches.
Jackson and the Riverhawks have been hot on the recruiting trail as the program continues to grow into a national contender at the small-college level. Umpqua has 17 new commitments for the 2021-22 season and Jackson expects to have a roster of between 35-40.
“We’ve gotten a great group, and our success (in the 2019-2020 season) helped a lot,” said Jackson, whose ‘Hawks placed eighth as a team and were the top junior college placer at the Women’s College Wrestling Association championships last February. The Riverhawks crowned three individual national champions in 2020, including two in the season-ending National Collegiate Wrestling Association championships in Allen, Texas, last March.
“We have a lot to offer as a program and we work really hard at it,” Jackson said. “Our plan is to have between 35 and 40 girls next season, which would make us one of the bigger programs in the country.”
The Riverhawks will send wrestlers to Phoenix April 23-24 for a tournament which is expected to feature several teams which would have competed in the WCWA national championships, which have been canceled.
When Umpqua hosts the de facto junior college national championship tournament May 14-15, the top four JCs in the country will be represented, as second-ranked Indian Hills Community College (Ottumwa, Iowa) is also expected to attend.
SWOCC vs. UCC
Exhibition Matches
(wrestler’s weight class in parenthesis)
Madison Schearer (101), UCC, tech. fall Violeta Evangelista (101), UCC, 10-0.
Danika Scott (235), SWOCC, p. Kaevon Burney (191), UCC, :45.
Melia Cuevas (191), UCC, p. Clarissa Alvarez (191), SWOCC, 5:10.
Analee Razo (109), SWOCC, p. Kathryn Philbrook (109), UCC, 5:00.
Kaci Bice (123), SWOCC, p. Kaya Akana (123), UCC, :33.
Brisa Salas (130), UCC, p. Amara Halverson (130), SWOCC, 5:05.
Krista Warren (143), SWOCC, tech. fall Abe Jolley (143), UCC, 10-0.
Tiyanna Leal (170), UCC, p. Layla Danahoe (170), SWOCC, 1:55.
Kaevon Burney (191), UCC, p. Clarissa Alvarez (191), SWOCC, 5:22.
Analee Razo (109), SWOCC, p. Angelina Barrett (109), UCC, :38.
Kaci Bice (130), SWOCC, p. Brisa Salas (130), UCC, 1:11.
Maya Lindskog (143), UCC, tech. fall Amara Halverson (143), SWOCC, 14-2.
Evangelina Toruno (155), SWOCC, p. Tiyanna Leal (155), UCC, :58.
Abe Jolley (143), UCC, p. Layla Danahoe (143), SWOCC, 2:20.
Analee Razo (116), SWOCC, p. Anna Rose (116), UCC, 5:13.
Krista Warren (136), SWOCC, p. Maya Lindskog (136), UCC, 1:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.