The nationally-ranked Umpqua Community College and Big Bend College women’s wrestling teams battled to a 25-25 tie in a dual meet on Saturday in Moses Lake, Washington.
Third-ranked Big Bend was awarded the win based on second criteria — having more falls than the No. 4 Riverhawks.
There were 12 exhibition matches held, and in all Umpqua won half of the 22 bouts, coach Craig Jackson said.
“It’s a good start for us,” Jackson said. “Considering we’ve had zero contact (in practice due to COVID-19 restrictions), we wrestled well. For some of the girls it was their first freestyle matches.”
Umpqua got a fall from Sofia Poblano at 136 pounds and Melia Cuevas earned a technical fall at 191. Violet Evangelista (101), Kathryn Philbrook (116) and Faith Strode (123) won by forfeit.
Big Bend 25, Umpqua 25
(Big Bend wins based on
second criteria)
101 — Violet Evangelista, UCC, won by forfeit. 109 — Kayla Rogers, BB, p. Angelina Barrett, UCC, :38. 116 — Kathryn Philbrook, UCC, won by forfeit. 123 — Faith Strode, UCC, won by forfeit. 130 — Aliya Yates, BB, tf. Karen Bello, UCC, 12-2. 136 — Sofia Pablano, UCC, p. Alexi Donahue, BB, 3:36. 143 — Kayla Trujiullo, BB, p. Abe Jolley, UCC, 1:30. 155 — Araya Boday, BB, p. Maya Lindskog, UCC, :50. 170 — Sierra Mason, BB, p. Tiyanna Leal, UCC, 4:00. 191 — Melia Cuevas, UCC, tf. Sarah Hamilton, BB, 17-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.