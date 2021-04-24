COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Umpqua Community College men’s wrestling team finished in a tie for 27th place at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association national wrestling championships, held Thursday and Friday at the Mid-America Center.
Caleb Werner, a 165-pound sophomore from Tillamook, fell one match shy of qualifying for All-America status for Umpqua. Werner won a pair of decisions to reach the championship quarterfinals, but was knocked into the consolation bracket with a 2-0 loss. Werner was eliminated from the tournament by technical fall in his first consolation match.
Sophomore Tanner Ulrey (125) and freshmen Enrique Jaime (133) and Archer Bergeron (149), the latter from Roseburg, won single matches on the consolation side of their brackets before being eliminated.
Clackamas Community College of Oregon City claimed the team national championship with 152.5 points, followed by Western Wyoming (Rock Springs, Wyoming) with 147 points. The Riverhawks tallied 12.5 points.
