The Umpqua Community College men's wrestling team opened the 2021 season on Saturday against North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Each UCC wrestler competed in three matches, coach Kyle Temple said. Eight of the Riverhawks' 10 wrestlers were freshmen.
"Considering we physically haven't been able to practice (in Oregon due to COVID-19 restrictions), overall I was fairly pleased with our performance," Temple said. "We would've liked to win a few more matches, but this is a good starting gauge, especially for the freshmen."
Archer Bergeron, a Roseburg High School graduate, went 2-1 for Umpqua with a major decision and decision at 149 pounds. Oakland graduate Austin VanHouten (174), Brian Rieger (184), Colby Blasdel (heavyweight) and Caleb Werner (165) were all 1-2.
