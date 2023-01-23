The Umpqua Community College women's and men's wrestling teams were in dual meet action over the weekend.
The second-ranked UCC women defeated Linfield 35-10 on Thursday in McMinnville. Annabel Garcia (136 pounds) and Tiyanna Leal (155) both recorded falls for the Riverhawks.
The UCC men lost 45-6 to Linfield Thursday in McMinnville and fell 48-7 to Southwestern Oregon Sunday in Winchester.
Samuel Balderston (157) scored a pin for the 'Hawks versus the Wildcats. Dylan Dahling (141) won by major decision and Josiah Green (174) won by decision against the Lakers.
WOMEN
Thursday's Meet
Umpqua 35, Linfield 10
101 — Double forfeit. 109 — Yessenia Covarrubias, UCC, won by forfeit. 116 — Leila Sidhu, UCC, won by forfeit. 123 — Kathryn Philbrook, UCC, won by forfeit. 130 — Zainab Ibrahim, UCC, won by forfeit. 136 — Annabel Garcia, UCC, p. Brielle Brick, L. 143 — Klaira Flatt, L, p. Attalia Cano, UCC. 155 — Tiyanna Leal, UCC, p. Elena Kroll, L, 170 — Kami Hart, L, p. Autumn Perez, UCC. 191 — Jennifer De La Torre, UCC, won by forfeit.
MEN
Sunday's Meet
Southwestern Oregon 48, Umpqua 7
125 — Branson Magsayo, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 133 — Mauro Michel, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 141 — Dylan Dahling, UCC, maj. dec. Garret Burns, SWOCC, 9-1. 149 — Daniel Jaramillo, SWOCC, p. Luis Ramirez, UCC. 157 — Jett Nelson, SWOCC, p. Samuel Balderston, UCC. 165 — Isaiah Toomey, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 174 — Josiah Green, UCC, dec. Michael Ager, SWOCC, 8-1. 184 — Boe Clayson, SWOCC, p. Noah Retherford, UCC. 197 — Jaycen Crisostomo, SWOCC, won by forfeit. 197 — Eduardo Penaloza, SWOCC, won by forfeit.
Thursday's Meet
Linfield 45, Umpqua 6
125 — Jacob Moore, L, won by forfeit. 133 — Kellen Hanson, L, won by forfeit. 141 — Jacob Jarvis, L, p. Dylan Dahling, UCC, 5:30. 149 — Joshue Cox, L, dec. Omarr Narruhn, UCC, 7-2. 157 — Samuel Balderston, UCC, p. Jack Barrett, L, 1:34. 174 — Price Pothier, L, p. Josiah Green, UCC, 2:01. 184 — Lucien Lefebvre, L, p. Noah Retherford, UCC, :51. 197 — Darrius Walker, L, won by forfeit. 285 — Jacob Barnes, L, won by forfeit.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
