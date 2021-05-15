WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women’s wrestling team went 1-3 in the dual meet portion of the Junior College National Championships on Saturday in the UCC gym.
Indian Hills won all four of its duals.
The Riverhawks lost to Southwestern Oregon 31-23, lost to Big Bend 31-16, defeated Grays Harbor 25-24 and lost to Indian Hills 43-10.
Abe Jolley (143 pounds) had the best day for UCC, winning three matches by fall. The Riverhawks received four forfeits in their win over Grays Harbor.
Kathryn Philbrook (109) won by fall, while Maya Lindskog (136) and Tiyanna Leal (155) posted technical falls versus the Lakers. Leal won by injury default against Indian Hills.
