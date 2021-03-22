ABERDEEN, Wash. — The fourth-ranked Umpqua Community College women's wrestling team defeated No. 3 Big Bend and No. 1 Grays Harbor in dual meets on Saturday.
The Riverhawks picked up a 30-19 victory over Big Bend and beat Grays Harbor 38-15.
Abe Jolley (143 pounds) and Melia Cuevas (191) each posted a pair of falls for the Riverhawks. Lillian Restrepo (155) had a fall and decision.
Umpqua 30, Big Bend 19
101 — Violeta Evangelista, UCC, won by forfeit. 109 — Kayla Rogers, BB, p. Kathryn Philbrook, UCC, 1:38. 116 — Faith Strode, UCC, won by forfeit. 123 — Karen Bello, UCC, won by forfeit. 130 — Cora Orton, BB, p. Brisa Salas, UCC, 2:08. 136 — Aliyah Yates, BB, tf. Sofia Pablano, UCC. 143 — Abe Jolley, UCC, p. Kayla Trujillo, BB, 1:36. 155 — Lillian Restrepo, UCC, p. Araya Boday, BB. 170 — Ackerman, BB, p. Tiyanna Leal, UCC, 4:10. 191 — Melia Cuevas, UCC, p. Sarah Hamilton, BB, 1:48.
Umpqua 38, Grays Harbor 15
101 — Violeta Evangelista, UCC, won by forfeit. 116 — Faith Strode, UCC, won by forfeit. 109 — Kathryn Philbrook, UCC, won by forfeit. 116 — Faith Strode, UCC, won by forfeit. 123 — Karen Bello, UCC, p. Julian Yates, GH, 2:22. 130 — Tatum Pine, GH, p. Brisa Salas, UCC, 1:49. 136 — Sofia Pablano, UCC, p. Figueroa, GH, 4:02. 143 — Abe Jolley, UCC, p. Andrea Jones, GH, 5:00. 155 — Lillian Restrepo, UCC, dec. Leikei Tongi, GH, 11-2. 170 — Kamila Montenegro, GH, p. Tiyanna Leal, UCC, 3:30. 191 — Melia Cuevas, UCC, p. Sila Fotu, GH, 2:08. 191 — Quinn Lacy, GH, tf. Kaevon Burney, UCC.
