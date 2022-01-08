UCC Riboli

Umpqua Community College's Madeline Riboli controls her Chadron State opponent in the 143-pound match during a dual meet on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska. Riboli scored a 10-2 decision.

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Umpqua Community College women's wrestling team won a pair of dual meets on Saturday night, defeating Avila University (Missouri) 43-6 and beating Chadron State (Nebraska) 47-6.

Hinda Doucure won two matches for UCC, both by technical fall. Itzel Medina (116), Autumn Perez (155) and Aracely Rendon (170) posted falls and Maya Lindskog (143) won by technical fall against Avila.

Violeta Evangelista (101) won by fall and Madeline Riboli (143) won by decision versus Chadron State.

"We only lost two matches on the day, so we're pretty happy about that," UCC coach Craig Jackson said.

The Riverhawks will compete in the Hastings Open Sunday.

