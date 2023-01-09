HASTINGS, Neb. — Umpqua Community College's Victoria Baez won a championship at 130 pounds in the Hastings Open women's wrestling tournament on Sunday.
Baez, who's ranked No. 1 in her weight class among NJCAA wrestlers, decisioned Ngao Shoua 7-2 in the title match. Shoua competed unattached.
The Riverhawks got runner-up finishes from Zoey Smalley (143), Autumn Perez (170) and Faith Wooley (235). Zainab Ibrahim (130) placed third and Leila Sidhu (109) finished fourth.
UCC defeated Friends University 31-5 and Hastings 26-20 in Saturday dual meets.
Annabel Garcia (136) and Alyvia Askren (191) scored falls, while Sidhu (116) and Smalley (143) posted technical falls against Friends. Smalley (155) and Askren (191) recorded pins, and Ibrahim (130) and Perez (170) recorded technical falls versus Hastings.
Saturday's Duals
UCC 31, Friends University 5
101 — Double forfeit. 109 — Double forfeit. 116 — Leila Sidhu, UCC, tf. Kennedy Harris, FU, 10-0 (1:40). 123 — Double forfeit. 130 — Victoria Baez UCC, won by forfeit. 136 — Annabel Garcia, UCC, p. Gianna Moreno, FU, 4:02. 143 — Zoey Smalley, UCC, tf. Alondra Guzman-Turango, FU, 10-0 (1:23). 155 — Bailee Hawks, FU, p. Destinee Harris, UCC, :24. 170 — Autumn Perez, UCC, won by forfeit. 191 — Makan-Sira Keita, UCC, dec. Christina Page, FU, 10-3. 191 — Alyvia Askren, UCC, p. Emily Jasenthunenage, FU, :39.
UCC 26, Hastings 20
