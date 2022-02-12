WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men's wrestling team ran into some very tough competition in the National Junior College Athletic Association West Region Championships on Saturday in the UCC gym.
Only one of the Riverhawks' 10 wrestlers — Archer Bergeron — was able to win a third-place match in the tournament, won by top-ranked Clackamas of Oregon City.
The Cougars finished with six individual champions and compiled 116 points. North Idaho crowned three champs and was second with 93.5 points, followed by Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay (64) and Umpqua (24).
The top two placers in each weight class, plus eight wild-card selections, advance to the NJCAA National Championships on March 4-5 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Bergeron, a sophomore 165-pounder out of Roseburg High School, will compete at nationals for the second straight season after receiving a wild-card.
"Clackamas has won the last three national titles and is ranked No. 1 for the fourth year in a row for a reason," UCC coach Kyle Temple said. "North Idaho is currently ranked fifth or sixth in the nation. At the national duals (tournament) a few weeks ago, Clackamas won it, North Idaho was third and SWOCC seventh.
"This is just the toughest region in the NJCAA. Everybody knows that and that's what we have to deal with."
The Riverhawks have dealt with some COVID pauses this season that has limited their match time.
"We're real young, and a lot of these teams are wrestling guys because of COVID years and actually it's their third year in the NJCAA," Temple said. "We have one wrestler who's in that boat and everybody else is pretty much a first-year (college) wrestler. Even guys on the team last year, we had one meet and nationals because of COVID.
"We were in some matches (today), and came out on the losing end of a few we could've won. We really haven't competed since Dec. 19 — we had to miss multiple times with team outbreaks, so it's been a rough year with that."
Bergeron — who moved up a weight class to 165 for regionals — opened the tournament with a 5-2 loss to Ledger Petracek of North Idaho.
Bergeron rebounded with a win in the third-place match, pinning Juan Escobar of SWOCC in 3:00. Bergeron then faced Steele Starren of Clackamas in a second-place wrestleback, but lost 7-3.
"It took my first match (with Petracek) to speed up and get kicked in," Bergeron said. "The second match (with Escobar) I went out hard and strong in the first round, because it's the last tournament if you don't go to nationals. You have to go in and give it your all.
"(The match) was going crazy, a lot of shots back and forth. I ended up taking him down in the last 20 seconds ... I got the arm bar right away, but almost got reversed and ended up doing a reverse half and pinning him. That kid (Starren) in the last match was just really good."
Bergeron is happy to be competing at 165.
"I felt a little healthier," he said. "Every time I weighed in at 157, I always had nerves and was dehydrated. During the brief (COVID) break I could feel myself growing in size and making 157 would be too tough for this tournament. It was a healthier choice."
Also competing for the Riverhawks were Tanner Ulrey (125), Dale Wells (133), Enrique Jaime (141), Samuel Balderston (149), Max Barnett (157), Austin VanHouten (174), Landen Chung (184), Caleb Brickey (197) and Connor O'Bryan (285).
Victor Jacinto of Clackamas was selected the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler. Josh Rhoden of Clackamas was Coach of the Year.
NJCAA West Region Championships
At Umpqua C.C.
Saturday's Results
TEAM SCORES — Clackamas 116, North Idaho 93.5, Southwestern Oregon 64, Umpqua 24.
Championship Finals
125 — Jett Strickenberger, NI, dec. Nicolas Aguilar, CCC, 5-3. 133 — Justin Mejia, CCC, p. Jovan Garcia, SWOCC, 1:09. 141 — Marckis Branford, CCC, p. Sam Silveria, NI, 5:49. 149 — Victor Jacinto, CCC, dec. Nick Moore, SWOCC, 6-0. 157 — Alex Ramirez, CCC, dec. Alfonso Martinez, NI, 4-3. 165 — Ledger Petracek, NI, dec. Steele Starren, CCC, 5-3. 174 — Navarro Nanpuya, NI, by injury default over Trent Silva, CCC, 3:00. 184 — Jr. Scott, SWOCC, P. Devin Winston, NI, 1:10. 197 — Michael Gasper, CCC, dec. Hunter Suter, NI, 11-7. 285 — Kyle Richards, CCC, dec. Cohle Feliciano, NI, 7-5.
Second Place (Wrestlebacks)
125 — Nicolas Aguilar, CCC, over Joey Thompson, SWOCC. 133 — Jovan Garcia, SWOCC, over Brant Porter, NI. 141 — Sam Silveria, NI, p. Freddy Barajas, SWOCC, 1:18. 149 — Nick Moore, SWOCC, over Brandon Bollinger, NI. 157 — Alfonso Martinez, NI, over Jett Nelson, SWOCC. 165 — Steele Starren, CCC, dec. Archer Bergeron, UCC, 7-3. 174 — Trent Silva, CCC, over Jaycen Crisostomo, SWOCC. 184 — Romeo Manue, CCC, by injury default over Devin Winston, NI, 4:01. 197 — Hunter Suter, NI, Cameron Bauman, SWOCC. 285 — Cohle Feliciano, NI, p. Jayden Dobson, SWOCC, :18.
Third Place
125 — Joey Thompson, SWOCC, maj. dec. Tanner Ulrey, UCC, 12-3. 133 — Brant Porter, NI, p. Dale Wells, UCC, 1:16. 141 — Freddy Barajas, SWOCC, dec. Enrique Jaime, UCC, 8-1. 149 — Brandon Bollinger, NI, p. Samuel Balderston, UCC, 2:45. 157 — Jett Nelson, SWOCC, won by forfeit over Max Barnett, UCC. 165 — Archer Bergeron, UCC, p. Juan Escobar, SWOCC, 3:00. 174 — Jaycen Crisostomo, SWOCC, dec. Austin VanHouten, UCC, 10-5. 184 — Romeo Manue, CCC, tf. Landen Chung, UCC, 18-0 (4:08. 197 — Cameron Bauman, SWOCC, p. Caleb Brickey, UCC, :36. 285 — Jayden Dobson, SWOCC, dec. Connor O'Bryan, UCC, 4-0.
