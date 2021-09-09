SALEM — The Umpqua Community College women’s soccer team, playing the first match in the history of its program, scored four goals in the second half and defeated Chemeketa 6-2 on Wednesday.
Former Sutherlin High School standout Jadyn Vermillion and Celeste Pearisaeff each scored a pair of goals for the Riverhawks. Vermillion scored in the seventh and 19th minutes, while Pearisaeff converted in the 58th and 71st minutes.
Amy Duvall (69th minute) and Stacy Johnson (88th minute) added goals for Umpqua. Duvall and Yessenia Morales had assists, and Roseburg graduate Gabrielle Dukes made six saves between the pipes.
“It’s a great start. It was a strong performance,” UCC coach Whitney Pitalo said. “The girls followed the game plan well and overall the defense did a great job.”
Dukes was filling in for starting goalkeeper Raina Herzog, who missed the contest with a concussion. Pitalo singled out Morales, Anneliese Hugo and Sydney Schafer for strong defensive games.
Rin Choi and Becca Barreau scored goals for the Storm (0-3-1, 0-1-0).
Umpqua is scheduled to host Clackamas at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.